Iveco Bus to showcase its mobility solutions at Busworld Türkiye 2024

Iveco Bus, one of the global leading bus manufacturers, announces its presence at Busworld Türkiye 2024, where it will exhibit three vehicles representative of the brand's key values: sustainable mobility, technological excellence, and high added value in services and operational profitability

Iveco Bus will participate in the 10th edition of Busworld Türkiye 2024, which will take place at the Expo Center in Istanbul from May 29 to 31, 2024. The exhibition is the perfect platform for the manufacturer, which is present in more than 40 countries, to raise its profile in the global markets – and in particular in Asia – and to showcase its full offering of vehicles including its zero-emission solutions, as well as its Service portfolio. On the first day of the exhibition, it will welcome representatives of the press to its stand A07 in Hall 3 for a press conference at 2:50 p.m.

Three vehicles will be on display at the Iveco Bus stand:

Crossway, recently introduced to the Turkish market

With more than 65,000 units already produced, the Crossway stands out for its high reliability, suitability for all road conditions, low operating costs, high fuel efficiency, outstanding comfort, and the powerful engine developed by FTP Industrial. A wide range of lengths, seat configurations and energies make the Crossway range the most flexible means of transport and a perfect vehicle for transporting passengers over short and medium distances in all conditions.

Evadys, the best partner in the MD Tourism segment

Evadys offers a flexible solution for interurban/touristic/excursion missions. It benefits from the strengths of the Crossway range: exceptional versatility, proven reliability, and optimal cost-effectiveness. Evadys perfectly meets the needs of occasional tourism, regional tourism, and short and medium-length excursions. It complements the premium segment of mixed intercity/excursion coaches, which demands higher performance in terms of power, comfort, and luggage compartment capacity.

E-Way, full electric city buses designed for the most demanding missions

E-Way is one of the preferred full electric city buses in Europe due to its best-in-class TCO and flexibility in meeting customer needs. The vehicles offered in the market benefit from a NMC battery pack assembled by FPT Industrial, which allows an optimized TCO (durability, long range, and passenger capacity).

In addition to the vehicle display, the IVECO BUS stand will also host a corner dedicated to expert services:

Energy Mobility Solutions , the brand’s dedicated consulting department created to support customers in converting their fleets to full zero-emission drives. It offers operators a complete and optimized management of their e-mobility projects from the design of vehicles and infrastructures to their implementation.

, the brand’s dedicated consulting department created to support customers in converting their fleets to full zero-emission drives. It offers operators a complete and optimized management of their e-mobility projects from the design of vehicles and infrastructures to their implementation. Iveco ON digital and connected services designed to optimize energy consumption and support fleet management.

Visitors to the exhibition will discover a leader in people mobility offering a full line of sustainable solutions covering every mission, integrated with innovative expert services designed to drive the energy transition with confidence. Visitors will also be able to discover the Daily Minibus range, which will be on display in the stands of Iveco Bus’s bodybuilder partners.

SOURCE: Iveco