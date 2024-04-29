DOMO Chemicals responds to surging demand in China with new TECHNYL® polyamide production plant

Opening of new Jiaxing plant bolsters commitment to stay close to customers

DOMO Chemicals, a global leader in engineered technical materials, proudly inaugurates its newest plant in Haiyan, Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China. This significant milestone reinforces DOMO’s determination to meet rising demand in the Chinese market for its TECHNYL® polyamide-based intelligent solutions.

The €14 million (RMB 100 million) investment represents a potential doubling of DOMO’s commitment to the Chinese market, with the new plant capable of increasing the current capacity of 25,000 tons of TECHNYL® polyamides to 35,000 tons and eventually 50,000 tons in the long term. Covering an area of 40,000 square meters, the state-of-the-art facility underscores DOMO’s unwavering commitment to providing high quality products and services to its customers in key sectors such as automotive, electronics, energy, industrial and consumer goods.

Yves Bonte, CEO of DOMO Chemicals, emphasizes the company’s dedication to customer-centric innovation: “Our steadfast commitment to staying close to customers, both geographically and through innovative products, is at the heart of DOMO’s success. We have strong and growing partnerships in crucial sectors like e-mobility and green energy in Chinese markets. The investment also serves our global mission of engineering polyamide solutions that contribute to the planet and the people, sustainably and for the better.”

Since 2016, DOMO Chemicals has experienced robust growth in China, marked by a series of capacity expansions at its Jiaxing facility. With a 20% increase in annual sales, the latest expansion efforts have resulted in the groundbreaking of the new plant in Haiyan.

Denny Meng, Operation Manager, points to the depth of DOMO’s loyal customer base in China: “We have built strong relationships with local and global customers in China. This initiative is in line with DOMO’s commitment to innovation and customer focus as we seek to establish an Asia-Pacific application development center to strengthen our presence in new and emerging Asian industries and markets. We are committed to quality and continue to emphasize safety and responsible employment.”

Intelligent and sustainable solutions in response to mega trends DOMO Chemicals also continues to address some of the biggest trends shaping our world, such as urbanization, modern mobility, lifestyle and miniaturization. For example, the next generation of automobiles must be lighter, and polyamide offers key advantages in terms of light weight, thermal management, durability and strength. By using polyamide-based components instead of metal alternatives, weight can be reduced and efficiency increased, ensuring that electric vehicles consume less energy and therefore run longer. A wide range of applications, including electrical, electronics, consumer and industrial goods, perform at their best through the use of polyamide. As many of these sectors seek to move towards sustainable solutions, DOMO is investing in renewable energy initiatives and advancing polyamide recycling technologies to reduce its environmental footprint while providing high performance and sustainable materials to its customers. For example, DOMO’s TECHNYL® 4EARTH® recycled grades are now used in various high demand applications such as power tools, safety knives or automotive parts. The opening ceremony is held on the occasion of Chinaplas, one of the world’s leading technology-oriented plastics and rubber trade fairs. As China’s demand for electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries grows, a major focus of Chinaplas was on the development of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). For the first time, the busy DOMO booth featured a dedicated e-mobility charging station with models of battery packs and chargers. Visitors were particularly interested in solutions for e-mobility and urbanization, with DOMO experts demonstrating breakthroughs in lightweighting and cross-car beams through 3D printed models.