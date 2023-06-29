New tools needed to track carbon footprint

Infor is working with AWS on software that addresses the EV battery circular economy and carbon footprint capture challenges. By Megan Lampinen

The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) poses new challenges in terms of sustainability and circularity. As combustible engine emissions decline, the focus turns to emissions around manufacturing, transportation and sourcing, particularly those linked to EV batteries. Many companies are aligning around carbon neutrality and widening their focus from a sustainable product to a sustainable world. But realising that vision and verifying individual claims could prove tricky.

Infor and AWS

Infor is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on software that addresses both the EV battery circular economy and carbon footprint capture challenges for manufacturers. “This is all about being able to track the battery fingerprint,” says Peter Maithel, Infor’s Automotive Industry Principal. “Many batteries will be entering the market in the future, and we need to trace them through their life. When this software is commercialised, it should help manufacturers explore numerous ‘what-if’ scenarios [around battery production and supply chain simulation] in order to meet sustainability and regulatory requirements.”

