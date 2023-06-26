The circular economy is an ethical and economic necessity 

Transitioning towards a circular economy is no longer an ethical ideal—it is a business necessity. Pressure is being felt on a variety of fronts: policymakers, investors and customers all want to see more sustainable practices being adopted across a vehicle’s lifecycle. As demand increases for critical minerals such as lithium (which has risen 150% year-on-year going into 2023) and nickel (25%), it is becoming difficult to secure the materials needed for manufacturing.