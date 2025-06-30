AEye’s Apollo sensor selected by major OEM unlocking potential $30m revenue opportunity

AEye, Inc., a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that its Apollo lidar units have been selected by a major transportation OEM, representing a potential revenue opportunity of $30 million or more anticipated over the next 24 to 36 months

AEye, Inc., a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that its Apollo lidar units have been selected by a major transportation OEM, representing a potential revenue opportunity of $30 million or more anticipated over the next 24 to 36 months. The OEM selected AEye specifically for Apollo’s unmatched ability to detect objects at up to one kilometer, enabling faster hazard identification and response time. This selection marks a major milestone in advancing long-range safety systems for transportation applications where early object detection is critical.

“Apollo’s ability to detect objects at one kilometer continues to set the standard for lidar performance. Many critical transportation applications require perception well beyond 200 meters, and we believe this selection by a global OEM validates the growing role of lidar in sensing applications that depend on extended range and reliability. We’re proud to support this industry leader in deploying the next generation of intelligent safety systems,” said AEye CEO Matt Fisch.

