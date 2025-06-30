Xpeng becomes the only Chinese automaker invited to present at the 2025 CVPR autonomous driving workshop

Xpeng invited to attend CVPR WAD, a top global autonomous driving workshop

Xpeng Motors (“Xpeng” or the “Company,”), a leading China-based high-tech company, was invited to present its advancements in foundational models for autonomous driving at the 2025 Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR), the sole Chinese automotive company to receive this industry recognition.

On June 11, the CVPR 2025 was held in Nashville, Tennessee, the US. Xpeng engaged in discussions with leading industry and academic experts, including Waymo, NVIDIA, UCLA, and the University of Tuebingen, to explore cutting-edge autonomous driving technologies. Xpeng was the only Chinese automaker invited to participate in WAD. Past participants include Head of Tesla Autopilot, Former Tesla AI & Autopilot Lead, OpenAI Founding Member, Co-founder & CEO of Wayve.

Xpeng delivered a speech titled “Scaling up Autonomous Driving via Large Foundation Models”, offering peers some of the industry’s most substantial practical insights. On the same day, Xpeng also announced G7, the world’s first AI-powered production car equipped with an L3-grade computing platform. Xpeng introduced two key standards for next-generation L3 autonomous systems: Effective computing power exceeding 2000 TOPS and onboard deployment of “VLA (Vision-Language Action) + VLM (Vision-Language Motion) models”.

The frontier of autonomous driving research is shifting to automakers with large-scale fleets and vast real-world data in this data-driven era. Xpeng’s participation in CVPR exemplifies how automakers are contributing practical expertise back to academic research.

SOURCE: GlobeNewswire