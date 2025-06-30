Pirelli launches new Scorpion All Season SF3: an SUV evolution of the award-winning Cinturato

The new all-season tyre is a benchmark for safety in all weather conditions, with excellent results in Dekra cumulative braking test

Pirelli has revealed the Scorpion All Season SF3: an all-season tyre designed specifically for SUVs that expands the technical features of the award-winning Cinturato All Season SF3 to specifically meet the needs of this class of vehicle.

Safety, comfort, and long-lasting performance

Safety and versatility in different weather conditions are the core features of this product, confirmed by independent Dekra tests1, where the Pirelli tyre achieved excellent results in cumulative braking1. Already from launch, the entire product line features an “A” rating on the European label for wet grip. Its snow performance is certified by the 3PMSF marking, which identifies tyres that have passed stringent tests in winter conditions. The Scorpion All Season SF3 also stands out for driving comfort, offering a smooth and pleasant experience. The entire range is rated “B” for external noise on the EU label and is ranked in classes A and B for rolling resistance: ensuring long-lasting performance and reduced emissions. The Pirelli Scorpion All Season SF3 inherits key features that made the Cinturato All Season SF3 a winner in key comparative tests, underlining its best in class reputation.

Optimised for SUV dynamics

To support the handling and weight of SUVs, specific adaptations and technological solutions were introduced. These include reinforced tread blocks with larger dimensions and a progressive entry geometry that gradually increases the contact patch between the tread block and the road. This avoids sudden pressure peaks and allows a smoother interaction with the asphalt, reducing vibrations and road noise. Additionally, this design improves driving comfort, stability, and grip – especially in heavier vehicles.

Adaptive tread structure

Effective year-round performance is supported by a special tread design featuring an adaptive structure, carried over from the Cinturato All Season SF3. It includes 3D sipes that change shape from straight lines to a zigzag pattern as the tyres wear down, increasing the surface area capable of gripping snow even as tread depth decreases. The adaptive design also affects the movement of the sipes. Thanks to their ability to close and compact under high contact stress, the tread transforms from a winter-like siped pattern to a more summer-like profile. This enables effective performance on dry surfaces and during braking.

Material innovation

The adaptive behaviour of the tread is made possible by material innovation. To balance these wider grooves, the Scorpion All Season SF3 compound is formulated for stiffness, stability, and response at high temperatures. Winter grip is enhanced through the introduction of innovative materials, including a new mix of polymers with specific microstructures that ensure high mobility at low temperatures. New natural-origin resins improve grip on cold surfaces, while liquid polymers enhance snow performance without compromising wet traction.

To identify the optimal compound, Pirelli used its AI-based Virtual Compounder tool, which assists engineers in selecting the best material mix from thousands of combinations. 3D modelling also played a crucial role, allowing parallel design of the compound and tread pattern. This approach optimised their interaction, helping achieve the desired performance targets.

Available range

With the new Scorpion All Season SF3, Pirelli expands its “all-season” family for year-round use; meeting the growing demand from motorists interested in this type of tyre. Available in sizes from 17 to 21 inches, the tyre is distinguished by the Elect marking, denoting models equipped with technology solutions tailored for BEVs and PHEVs. It is also offered with Pirelli Noise Cancelling System (PNCS), which reduces tyre rolling noise thanks to a special sound-absorbing material inside the tyre. For medium and compact cars, the Cinturato All Season SF3 remains available, which has also achieved excellent results in Dekra cumulative braking[1] tests and has been awarded the TÜV SÜD Performance Mark for high performance in varied driving conditions[2]. This product covers sizes from 15 to 20 inches and, in addition to Elect technology, selected sizes also feature Seal Inside Technology, which allows continued driving without air loss even after a puncture – covering nearly 85% of possible accidental causes.

SOURCE: Pirelli