Synopsys and Ansys provide update regarding expected timing of acquisition close

Synopsys, Inc. and ANSYS, Inc. today released the following statement related to the status of the regulatory approvals for Synopsys’ proposed acquisition of Ansys:

We have already received merger clearance in every jurisdiction other than China based on the merits of our transaction and the significant benefits it is expected to bring to all our stakeholders and the future of technology innovation. We continue to work collaboratively with the State Administration for Market Regulation of China, and we are at an advanced stage in obtaining this final regulatory approval.

SOURCE: Synopsys