BMW reduces CO2 of secondary raw materials

Meeting EU emissions targets—55% CO2 reductions for new cars and 50% for new vans from 2030 to 2034; 100% CO2 emission reductions for both from 2035—demands sophisticated solutions. There are also business incentives: according to the World Business Council for sustainable development, the circular economic approach will enable automotive companies to increase revenues per vehicle by 15-20 times the sales price and increase profitability by maximising lifetime performance.