This Automotive World report explores how the shift towards new mobility is impacting workforce requirements

As the automotive industry transitions from straightforward vehicle production to the broader field of mobility provision, new skillsets are required. Smart, connected, zero-emission transportation solutions require expertise in software, artificial intelligence, connectivity, electric vehicles and autonomous vehicle programming. Fresh approaches are now needed to ascertain exactly which skills are needed and then attract new employees or train the existing workforce.

In this report:

‘Special report: The battle for mobility tech talent‘ presents insight from: