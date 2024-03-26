As the automotive industry transitions from straightforward vehicle production to the broader field of mobility provision, new skillsets are required. Smart, connected, zero-emission transportation solutions require expertise in software, artificial intelligence, connectivity, electric vehicles and autonomous vehicle programming. Fresh approaches are now needed to ascertain exactly which skills are needed and then attract new employees or train the existing workforce.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- Talent search: what is the ‘perfect match’ for new mobility?
- To become a software-defined industry, auto needs new talent
- Green mobility targets demand strategic workforce planning
- ‘Talent as a service’ is a catalyst for mobility innovation
- Can Michigan’s auto industry overcome a talent drain?
- Volvo Group: ICE and EV equally vital in the push for talent
- Student engagement is crucial to VW’s future talent pipeline
‘Special report: The battle for mobility tech talent‘ presents insight from:
- Actalent
- Manpower
- MICHauto
- Mobica
- NTT Data UK&I
- Tata Consultancy Services
- University of Michigan
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville
- Volkswagen
- Volvo Group