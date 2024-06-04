Artificial intelligence (AI) is making its way into almost all aspects of the automotive industry, from the design and production of vehicles to the provision of mobility products and services. Automakers and suppliers alike are pouring huge investments into the nascent technology, but significant headwinds persist. Some of the biggest concerns are around AI’s potential risk to fundamental human rights and a lack of regulation. However, the promise remains game-changing, and the regions and companies that lead could reap huge rewards.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- GenAI and the future of vehicle design: hype or hope?
- AI is the key to vehicle data monetisation
- AI tech developments outpace regulation
- GenAI: huge potential, but start small
- Is VW the AI bellwether among automakers?
- Wayve: embodied AI will accelerate the arrival of AVs
- GenAI advances can bring AVs to scale, says Waabi
‘Special report: AI and the future of mobility’ presents insight from
- Boston Consulting Group
- Digital Catapult
- The Economist Intelligence Unit
- Gartner
- Publicis Sapient
- Waabi
- Wayve