This Automotive World report explores how diverse applications of AI and low- and zero-carbon powertrains could positively transform long-haul trucking

Upcoming regulations around the world mean that the trucking sector needs strategies to decarbonise, fast. However, the particular requirements of long-haul logistics mean the transition to electric powertrains is far from simple. As the industry determines what fuel type will ultimately succeed diesel and carry tomorrow’s cargo, it must also chart how the safety and cost benefits of artificial intelligence can become interwoven with every stage of road transport.

In this report:

‘Special report: Disrupting the long-haul trucking sector’ presents insight from: