Upcoming regulations around the world mean that the trucking sector needs strategies to decarbonise, fast. However, the particular requirements of long-haul logistics mean the transition to electric powertrains is far from simple. As the industry determines what fuel type will ultimately succeed diesel and carry tomorrow’s cargo, it must also chart how the safety and cost benefits of artificial intelligence can become interwoven with every stage of road transport.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- E-trailers offer sustainability avenue for any powertrain
- Is H2ICE, not electric, the future of long-haul trucking?
- Traton and Plus deal marks autonomous truck milestone
- ZEFES project trials aim to smooth e-truck transition
- An AI ecosystem will gradually reshape long-haul trucking
- EV truck coalition tackles complexity of US utility scene
- Transporeon: freight matching AI boosts truck utilisation
‘Special report: Disrupting the long-haul trucking sector’ presents insight from:
- Daimler Truck North America
- Econogy
- Kognic
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Navistar
- Plus
- Range Energy
- Ricardo
- Roland Berger
- Trailer Dynamics
- Volvo Group North America