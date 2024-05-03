Transporeon: freight matching AI boosts truck utilisation

Smart load matching could help fleets increase their revenue streams while also creating a sustainability advantage. By Stewart Burnett 

The long-haul road freight sector has experienced a range of challenges in recent years, including fluctuations in the price of fuel, increasing wages, and driver shortages. Many regions are also pushing for the decarbonisation of road transport, putting significant pressure on fleets to adopt more expensive trucks using hydrogen-based or battery electric powertrains. 2022 research by fleet software firm Solera also reveals growing concern among fleet operators about a looming economic crisis. Mark Tiana, Vice President of Truck and Fleet Solutions at Solera, remarked contemporaneously that the industry is “facing a perfect storm of problems”.  

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here