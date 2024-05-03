Transporeon: freight matching AI boosts truck utilisation

The long-haul road freight sector has experienced a range of challenges in recent years, including fluctuations in the price of fuel, increasing wages, and driver shortages. Many regions are also pushing for the decarbonisation of road transport, putting significant pressure on fleets to adopt more expensive trucks using hydrogen-based or battery electric powertrains. 2022 research by fleet software firm Solera also reveals growing concern among fleet operators about a looming economic crisis. Mark Tiana, Vice President of Truck and Fleet Solutions at Solera, remarked contemporaneously that the industry is “facing a perfect storm of problems”.