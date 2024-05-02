EV truck coalition tackles complexity of US utility scene

Calls for investment in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure for the commercial trucking segment are growing louder. While truckmakers are pouring millions into zero-emission model line-ups, a lack of public charging infrastructure is holding back uptake. In 2022, some of Europe’s electric truck pioneers joined forces to set up a network of charging points specifically catering to heavy trucks. Those same players are now taking their collective force to the US with a new education and advocacy campaign.