Traton and Plus deal marks autonomous truck milestone

The industry is moving steadily closer to commercial deployment of Level 4 autonomous trucking. By Megan Lampinen

Autonomous trucking could dramatically alter the way goods are moved around the world. As computers take on all or most of the driving tasks, driver costs will dwindle or disappear, safety and fuel efficiency will improve, and vehicle uptime could skyrocket. With a clear business case, trucking is widely regarded as one of the lower hanging fruits within the various use cases of autonomy. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the global autonomous truck market will develop at a CAGR of 10.8%, from US$33bn in 2023 to US$68bn by 2030.

Silicon Valley start-up Plus is just one of the hopefuls jockeying for a foothold in this emerging sector. The company’s Open Platform for Autonomy (OPA) is powered by AI models and designed to support autonomous driving capabilities across different sensors, processors, vehicle platforms and powertrains. It’s been packaged into a suite of software solutions ranging from driver assistance systems like the highly automated PlusDrive to the SAE Level 4 autonomous SuperDrive. “This type of autonomous technology will have a transformational impact on transportation, improving safety, efficiency, and productivity,” says Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Shawn Kerrigan.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here