An AI ecosystem will gradually reshape long-haul trucking

Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to be one of the most disruptive technologies shaping modern long-haul trucking. Daniel Langkilde, Chief Executive and Co-founder of Kognic, which develops software for improving automated driving systems, tells Automotive World that the AI-defined sector is on course for “a significant upward curve in efficiency and total cost of ownership.”
Having worked with Kodiak Robotics, an autonomous truck (AT) developer for the long-haul sector, he suggests that the rewards of utilising AI are significant. These include an accelerated electrification shift, a valuable use case in the quest to realise fully autonomous vehicles (AVs), and ultimately increased payload capacity delivered with truck fleets that smaller and cheaper to run overall.
