One to watch: Gothenburg emerges as mobility tech hub

Gothenburg is jockeying to become a hub for new mobility innovation, and it’s making solid progress. Sweden’ second largest city is already home to the historic Volvo Cars and Volvo Group operations, the Swedish Electromobility Centre, three science technology parks, five tech incubators, 60 test beds, and two universities. It’s green initiatives are among the most prolific in Europe, and it’s actively laying out a sustainable transport roadmap. By 2030, Gothenburg aims to transition the entire transport system to electrified and fossil-free.