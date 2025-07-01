XPeng announces vehicle delivery results for June and first half 2025

34,611 vehicles delivered in June, up 224% YoY

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company,”), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for June and the first half of 2025.

In June 2025, XPeng delivered 34,611 Smart EVs, representing a year-over-year increase of 224% and marking the eighth consecutive month that deliveries exceeded 30,000 units. In the second quarter of 2025, XPeng delivered 103,181 Smart EVs, setting a new quarterly record. This brings XPeng’s total deliveries for the first half of 2025 to 197,189 Smart EVs, surpassing its full-year 2024 total deliveries.

XNGP achieved a monthly active user penetration rate of 85% in urban driving in June 2025. Most recently, XPeng was invited to present its advancements in foundational models for autonomous driving at the 2025 Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR), the sole Chinese automotive company to receive this industry distinction.

On June 19, 2025, XPeng launched its flagship model, XPeng X9, in Indonesia. The Company also announced that the right-hand drive X9 model for the Indonesian market will be manufactured locally in July, marking a crucial milestone in its global expansion roadmap. As of June 2025, XPENG has entered more than 40 countries and regions worldwide.

SOURCE: Xpeng