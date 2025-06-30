Daimler Truck: CV battery R&D focus shifts to cost

Trucks have proven one of the slowest transportation modes to electrify, but momentum is growing. Global sales of electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks soared nearly 80% year-on-year in 2024 to more than 90,000 units, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). This was primarily the result of strong growth in China, which accounted for more than 80% of all electric trucks sold globally that year. Many markets in Europe—including Denmark, Germany, Italy, and the UK—also reported growth. While US sales volumes remained small at just 1,400 electric trucks in 2024, that’s more than all the electric trucks sold in the country between 2015 and 2022.