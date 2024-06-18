The rise of software-defined vehicles and the data they generate present a valuable opportunity for automakers to engage with digital services. By offering new or updated software features throughout the life of a vehicle, the industry can move away from its historically limited relationship with customers. However, developers will need to emphasise the benefits of these new services carefully, particularly for those who have resisted prior industry attempts to introduce finance models like subscriptions.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- SDVs hinge on cracking the monetisation challenge
- Do automakers need a “wake-up call” on digital services?
- Service monetisation will transform the OEM-customer dynamic
- Wellness-centric mobility opens new revenue opportunity
- Lotus’ digital strategy hinges on simplicity and free trials
- Cubic: connectivity will monetise entire vehicle life cycle
- In-car subscription risk is in execution, not business model
‘Special report: Monetising digital vehicle services’ presents insight from:
- Accenture
- BigCommerce
- Cubic
- DigitalRoute
- Elektrobit
- Lotus
- Valtech