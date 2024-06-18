This Automotive World report explores the opportunities and challenges of monetising digital vehicle services in connected and software-defined vehicles

The rise of software-defined vehicles and the data they generate present a valuable opportunity for automakers to engage with digital services. By offering new or updated software features throughout the life of a vehicle, the industry can move away from its historically limited relationship with customers. However, developers will need to emphasise the benefits of these new services carefully, particularly for those who have resisted prior industry attempts to introduce finance models like subscriptions.

In this report:

‘Special report: Monetising digital vehicle services’ presents insight from: