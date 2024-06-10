SDVs hinge on cracking the monetisation challenge

If new software functions are no longer linked to vehicle sales, automakers must find another way of monetising them. By Megan Lampinen

Automotive companies generally agree that the industry is moving towards the age of the software-defined vehicle (SDV), but what they don’t agree on is what constitutes an SDV. Definitions vary, and in many cases, the understanding of this buzzword is vague. Some suggest a vehicle is software-defined when the majority of functions are realised through software. Others dismiss that as simply ‘software-enabled’. For software specialist Elektrobit, a vehicle becomes software-defined when the wider value proposition is provided through software.

“It’s only an SDV when you can change the experience of the vehicle through software,” says Elektrobit’s Moritz Neukirchner, Senior Director of Strategic Product Management for Software-Defined Vehicle. “The underlying value proposition is broad, but basically it provides software value to the end customer faster.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here