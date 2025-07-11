Iveco Bus @Busworld Europe 2025: technological neutrality in support of the energy transition

Iveco Bus announces its participation in Busworld Europe 2025, where the manufacturer will showcase six vehicles representative of its sustainable mobility solutions and its technologically neutral strategy for the decarbonization of the passenger transport sector

Iveco Bus will participate in Busworld Europe 2025, the most important international exhibition in the bus and coach sector, which will take place from October 4 to 9 in Brussels. Iveco Bus will display on its stand six vehicles, reflecting the manufacturer’s strategy of technological neutrality in support of the energy transition.

World Premiere: eDaily Low Entry Minibus – A zero-emission solution for urban passenger transport, extending the manufacturer’s electric urban offer.

World Premiere: G-WAY – The narrowest biomethane-compatible midibus on the market (9.5 m or 10.7 m in length and only 2.33 m in width), offering excellent maneuverability in hard-to-access areas, such as narrow city center streets.

E-Way – A 12-meter battery-electric bus equipped with the latest battery technology, capable of operating for a full day on a single charge.

Crossway Low Entry Elec and Crossway Elec – Battery-electric vehicles for zero-emission interurban and peri-urban mobility. These two electric versions benefit from the latest high-energy-density battery technology, like all other electric models from the manufacturer.

Evadys – A versatile coach compatible with biofuels, suitable for long-distance missions, from tour operator shuttles to regular lines.

In addition to showcasing the vehicles, the Iveco Bus stand will put the spotlight on its complete ecosystem of services designed to enhance customer experience at every stage of their journey. Through Energy Mobility Solutions, a true system integrator, the manufacturer offers personalized support for the deployment of electromobility projects. Visitors will discover proactive operation management solutions enabled by the integration of digital features and connectivity via Iveco ON. Additionally, the Iveco Bus offer includes original spare parts, training, assistance, and 24/7 service, supported by the widest network of dealers and service points.

Visitors will be able to explore other models from the manufacturer in a dedicated outdoor area.

