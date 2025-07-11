VinFast India and BATX Energies signs landmark agreement for high voltage battery recycling and repurposing

VinFast Auto India, the subsidiary of global electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, has entered into a strategic agreement with BatX Energies, a leading Indian clean-tech company specializing in battery recycling, rare metal recovery and end-of-life battery repurposing

VinFast Auto India, the subsidiary of global electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, has entered into a strategic agreement with BatX Energies, a leading Indian clean-tech company specializing in battery recycling, rare metal recovery and end-of-life battery repurposing. This partnership lays the foundation for an integrated battery value chain in India, supporting the company’s commitment to sustainable electric mobility.

Under the agreement, BatX Energies will provide comprehensive high-voltage (HV) battery recycling, material recovery and repurposing services for VinFast India’s factory, and after-sales operations. The process will ensure efficient recovery and reintegration of critical materials such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel into the battery production cycle. This approach supports resource circularity, reduces dependence on mining, and significantly lowers environmental impact.

The collaboration aims to drive localized solutions in line with Indias fast-evolving EV landscape. Through a joint focus on battery lifecycle management and environmental stewardship, VinFast and BatX also seek to deliver scalable and sustainable solutions that benefit both the people and the planet.

More than a technical collaboration, this partnership is a shared commitment to accelerating India’s transition to a cleaner, greener tomorrow. The agreement also opens avenues for future collaboration on second-life applications, urban mining, and strategic material recovery, supporting India and Vietnam’s growing leadership in circular economy solutions. BatX will also ensure traceability of the raw materials and battery recycling.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said: “This partnership with BatX Energies is a meaningful step toward building a sustainable, circular battery ecosystem in India. At VinFast, sustainability goes beyond vehicles—it’s about environmental responsibility across the entire lifecycle. By working with BatX, we aim to reduce resource dependency, support national priorities, and set a new benchmark for responsible innovation in electric mobility.”

On the agreement signing, Mr. Utkarsh Singh, CEO of BatX Energies, said: “Our partnership with VinFast reflects a shared belief in responsible innovation and resource circularity to strengthen the EV battery value chain. By enabling sustainable end-of-life solutions for EV batteries, we are building infrastructure that can grow with the industry and create lasting environmental impact.”

As part of its larger mission to build a future-ready EV ecosystem in India, VinFast has been steadily expanding its network of strategic partnerships. Recent alliances with Global Assure for roadside assistance, myTVS and RoadGrid for after-sales service and charging support reflect the company’s commitment to delivering a reliable ownership experience. VinFast is preparing to launch its first two products in India -VF 6 and VF 7 premium electric SUVs. To support this, the company is rapidly advancing operations at its Thoothukudi plant while investing in dealership networks, service capabilities, and charging infrastructure nationwide.

SOURCE: Vingroup