May Mobility launches Ride-Hail API, signaling readiness to scale autonomous deployments globally

May Mobility, a leading autonomous vehicle (AV) technology company, today announced the launch of the Ride-Hail Integration API. This development expands the company’s Autonomy-as-a-Service (AaaS) offering, readying it for scale in urban markets on ride-hail platforms globally.

The Ride-Hail Integration API is engineered to enable seamless connectivity between May Mobility’s autonomous fleet and the consumer-facing ride-hail platforms utilized around the globe. This proprietary API facilitates the dynamic pick-up and drop-off routing ride-hail users expect, while ensuring that May Mobility’s autonomous vehicles choose the optimal locations for riders to embark and disembark safely and conveniently. Importantly, the API provides a robust foundation for deployment of AVs at scale across multiple ride-hail platforms by ensuring that integrations with platform providers will be technically smooth and efficient around the world.

These updates additionally incorporate May Mobility’s capability to operate in both left- and right-hand driving geographies, facilitating May Mobility deployments in the U.S., Japan and future international locations.

The Ride-Hail Integration API release is also supported with new autonomy enhancements to May Mobility’s patented Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system to handle the complexities of urban environments. These upgrades improve the rider experience through:

Advanced precision handling of narrow, city streets

More human-like maneuvering around agents like double-parked cars

Smoother accelerations and braking for more comfortable rides

The milestone marks a key step as May Mobility prepares to launch with Lyft in and around Midtown Atlanta this summer, and a planned deployment with Uber later this year in Arlington, TX. May Mobility is the only U.S. AV company that has announced plans to launch on both major ride-hail platforms in 2025, and is one of the only companies providing commercial driverless trips on public roads in the U.S. May Mobility’s ride-hail launches will start with standby operators this year before transitioning to driverless operations.

May Mobility’s vehicles are equipped with its patented Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM). MPDM distinguishes May Mobility from other AV technology players, whose systems fully rely on predefined scenarios and struggle when real-world situations don’t exactly match. MPDM technology integrates LIDAR, RADAR and cameras to employ real-time, human-like reasoning to handle the unexpected on roads with AI-powered speed and precision.

“With today’s software announcement, our riders will experience optimized pick-up and drop-off times and a smoother ride from beginning to end,” said Jacob Crossman, senior vice president of autonomy engineering at May Mobility. “As the AV market moves from initial operations to broader availability, we are excited to bring thousands of AVs to the world’s leading ride-hail platforms, helping riders experience greater safety and freedom of mobility.”

SOURCE: May Mobility