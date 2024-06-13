In-car subscription risk is in execution, not business model

OEMs are exploring how best to participate in the subscription economy, and the relevance of their digital services to customers is key. By Will Girling

The global digital subscription service economy, which has been shaped by tech industry pioneers like Spotify and Netflix since the late 2000s, could be worth US$1.5tr by 2025, according to The Washington Post. Representing 100% growth on its 2021 valuation, it is not surprising that vehicle manufacturers increasingly want to capture their own slice of the pie.

General Motors, for example, believes it could generate US$25bn from digital service subscriptions alone by 2030, with Chief Executive Mary Barra citing internal research that consumers are comfortable spending up to US$85 per month on average. “When it comes to subscription services, it doesn’t really matter what industry you’re in,” states Stephen Hateley, Head of Product and Partner Marketing at DigitalRoute. In an era where digital products are essentially ubiquitous, “subscription just means a way to access them.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here