Tata Motors registered total sales of 2,10,415 units in Q1 FY26

Total CV sales of 85,606 units, -6% YoY, total PV sales of 1,24,809 units, -10% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for Q1 FY26 stood at 2,10,415 units, compared to 2,29,891 units during Q1 FY25.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category June’25 June’24 % Change Q1 FY26 Q1 FY25 %Change Total Domestic Sales 65,019 74,147 -12% 2,03,411 2,25,719 -10%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category June’25 June’24 % Change Q1 FY26 Q1 FY25 % Change HCV Trucks 7,359 8,891 -17% 21,735 24,690 -12% ILMCV Trucks 4,863 4,997 -3% 14,497 13,791 5% Passenger Carriers 5,658 5,654 0% 15,089 14,893 1% SCV cargo and pickup 10,056 11,081 -9% 28,251 34,241 -17% Total CV Domestic 27,936 30,623 -9% 79,572 87,615 -9% CV IB 2,302 1,357 70% 6,034 3,594 68% Total CV 30,238 31,980 -5% 85,606 91,209 -6%

Domestic sales of MH&ICV in June 2025, was 12,871 units vs 14,640 units in June 2024; In Q1 FY26 it was 37,370 units, compared to 40,349 units in Q1 FY25.

Domestic & International sales for MH&ICV in June 2025, was 14,027 units vs 15,224 units in June 2024; while in Q1 FY26 it stood at 40,401 units, vs 41,974 units in Q1 FY25.

Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Q1 FY26 began on a subdued note for the commercial vehicle industry with muted performance in the HCV and SCVPU segments while Buses, Vans, and ILMCVs registered modest year-on-year growth.

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles recorded domestic sales of 79,572 units, 9.2% decline compared to Q1 FY25. However, June 2025 witnessed a sequential growth of 8% over May 2025. Additionally, our International Business delivered a robust 67.9% growth in volumes over Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, we launched India’s most affordable mini-truck, the Ace Pro, offered in petrol, bi-fuel, and electric powertrains, which received an encouraging market response. We enhanced driver comfort by introducing air-conditioned cabins across our entire range of light to heavy trucks. We also expanded our international footprint by entering Egypt and expanded our offerings for the Middle East & North African region.

With forecasts for a healthy monsoon across the country, reduction in repo rate and renewing thrust on infrastructure development, we expect commercial vehicles volumes to improve progressively in the coming quarters. We remain focused on driving our demand-pull strategy and deepening customer engagement to deliver greater value and tailored solutions that help our customers grow their business.”

Passenger Vehicles:

Category June’25 June’24 % Change Q1 FY26 Q1 FY25 % Change Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 37,083 43,524 -15% 123,839 138,104 -10% PV IB 154 100 54% 970 578 68% Total PV (includes EV) 37,237 43,624 -15% 124,809 138,682 -10% EV (IB + Domestic) 5,228 4,657 12% 16,231 16,579 -2%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “In Q1 FY26, the Passenger Vehicle industry experienced volume pressures, particularly in May and June, with flat growth reflecting continued softness in demand. The Electric Vehicle segment emerged a bright spot, driven by robust growth and the launch of new EV models across OEMs, enhancing customer interest and consideration.

Tata Motors reported wholesales of 124,809 units in Q1 FY26, including 16,231 EV units, underscoring our commitment to aligning wholesale and registration volumes. EV sales gained strong momentum towards the end of the quarter with a healthy growth trajectory. The refreshed Tiago posted 16% year-on-year volume growth in Q1 FY26 and new launches—Altroz and Harrier.ev— saw a positive market response, with their full impact expected in the coming months.

Looking ahead, while overall industry growth is expected to remain subdued, Tata Motors is well positioned to leverage its new launches to outperform across segments—including hatchbacks and SUVs, while continuing to build on the EV momentum.”

SOURCE: Tata Motors