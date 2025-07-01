Autoneum: N-Join1: an innovative, adhesive-free carpet that supports the circular economy

Vehicle manufacturers are increasingly looking for recycling solutions for end-of-life vehicles to meet sustainability targets and comply with new regulations that are accelerating the automotive industry’s transition toward a circular economy

Vehicle manufacturers are increasingly looking for recycling solutions for end-of-life vehicles to meet sustainability targets and comply with new regulations that are accelerating the automotive industry’s transition toward a circular economy. In response, Autoneum has developed the N-Join1 carpet. This innovative, monomaterial carpet system, made from recycled materials, eliminates the need for latex and adhesives, thereby offering an eco-friendly solution for vehicle interiors.

The N-Join1 employs a unique process that joins the carpet surface together with the substrate in a single step. The substrate can be made from various materials including Autoneum’s Pure technology components made of 100 percent polyester, making N-Join1 easier to recycle without limiting customers’ design freedom.

The new carpet system offers multiple benefits for vehicle manufacturers. As with other Autoneum interior floor products, N-Join1 is designed to ensure driving comfort with optimal noise protection in the passenger cabin. This innovation can be used together with the Di-Light carpet, which offers an attractive appearance even in highly curved carpet areas due to its uniform surface finish.

Additionally, its monomaterial construction enables waste-free production and full recycling at the vehicle’s end-of-life. By eliminating the use of latex, which is water and energy-intensive, N-Join1 reduces resource usage and ensures cleaner production, supporting the automotive industry’s move towards more sustainable practices.

Overall, the new carpet system achieves a significant reduction in the carbon footprint when compared to traditional carpet systems of equal weight. The greatest contribution comes from the end-of-life recycling potential enabled by the monomaterial system.

N-Join1 is suitable for a wide range of vehicles, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). It is currently available in Europe and North America.

SOURCE: Autoneum