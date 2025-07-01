Traton Group writes a new chapter in the company’s history with the joint Group research and development organization

The Traton Group is ushering in a new chapter in the collaboration of its brands as Group R&D becomes operational from today, July 1

The Traton Group is ushering in a new chapter in the collaboration of its brands as Group R&D becomes operational from today, July 1. Approximately 9,000 employees from the R&D departments of Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus are coming together under one Group R&D umbrella, headed by Niklas Klingenberg, the Traton Executive Board member responsible for Research & Development in the Traton Group. The 9,000 Group R&D employees will be joining forces with around 3,000 colleagues in R&D teams at the Traton brands. As part of Brand Identity Development (BID), they ensure that work continues successfully on brand-specific innovations.

Niklas Klingenberg: “The forthcoming closer cooperation in Research & Development will make us both quicker and more efficient, enabling us to develop more precisely targeted innovations and bring products to market earlier. This approach means we can avoid duplication of work and, at the same time, consistently tailor our product portfolio optimally to the needs of different customers across all our brands. Every single engineer and talent in our organization is indispensable in ensuring the bright future of the Traton Group. Our success depends on their expertise.”

By repositioning Research & Development, the entire Group will capitalize on the Traton Modular System to a far greater extent than before. The overall focus is on developing modular components that can be used by different brands, while the goal is for the same technology to serve various performance steps and thereby meet different customer requirements. Now that the cooperation between Group R&D and Brand Identity Development (BID) is evolving, it will accelerate the development of the Traton Modular System to deliver sustainable, efficient, and connected transportation solutions to the market.

SOURCE: Traton Group