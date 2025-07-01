Maruti Suzuki sales in June 2025

In June 2025, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 167,993 units. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 121,339 units, sales to other OEM of 8,812 units and exports of 37,842 units

In June 2025, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 167,993 units. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 121,339 units, sales to other OEM of 8,812 units and exports of 37,842 units. Notably, the exports reached an all-time monthly high.

The sales figures for June 2025 are given below:

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki