Siemens completed the acquisition of ebm-papst’s industrial drive technology business

Acquisition strengthens Siemens' position in factory automation and digitalization

Siemens closed its acquisition of ebm-papst’s Industrial Drive Technology (IDT) division. IDT has about 650 employees in Germany (St. Georgen and Lauf an der Pegnitz) and one in Romania (Oradea). Its portfolio includes intelligent, integrated mechatronic systems, as well as driving systems. These technologies are used in free-moving, driverless transport systems designed for industrial environments, where they facilitate the efficient movement of goods and materials. This acquisition complements the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, strengthening Siemens’ position as a leading provider of flexible manufacturing automation solutions. Integrating the new portfolio into the existing automation portfolio and leveraging Siemens’ global sales network will open up new markets and significant business potential in the field of intelligent, battery-powered drive and robot solutions.

“The new portfolio elements significantly expand and enhance our offerings to customers who want to automate and digitalize their production processes in smart factories” said Achim Peltz, CEO of the Motion Control Business Unit at Siemens Digital Industries. “Our integrated mechatronic drive systems offer increased flexibility, productivity and efficiency in the growing global market for conveyor and autonomous transport systems, including mobile robots, driverless transport systems and shuttles.”

These systems support Siemens’ sustainability goals by providing energy-efficient solutions and helping create flexible, scalable and secure digital factories. In conjunction with software-based automation, where automation components are enhanced with IT and software methods, these solutions represent another step towards adaptive production – and another element in Siemens’ strategy to connect the real with the digital world.

The ebm-papst Group first announced its intention to sell its Industrial Drive Technology division to Siemens in March of 2024, and both parties signed an agreement to this effect. The sale to Siemens has now been completed, giving IDT access to the international market through Siemens’ global Sales organization. This creates new opportunities for innovation and continued business growth. All of the division’s employees have been taken on by Siemens. The parties involved have agreed to not disclose the price.

SOURCE: Siemens