AIR unveils new production facility to accelerate eVTOL deliveries in response to growing demand

The new 32,000 sq. ft. site supports the production of up to six aircraft at various stages simultaneously, significantly enhancing AIR's capacity to scale production and shorten delivery timelines for its 250kg payload-capable, multi-domain eVTOL

AIR, a leading OEM of midsize eVTOLs, today announced the launch of a new, state-of-the-art 32,000 square foot facility in central Israel, marking the first stage in AIR’s expanding production operations. Strategically designed to support AIR’s commitment to scalability, the facility enables the company to accelerate production and reduce delivery times. This comes as demand increases for both AIR’s uncrewed cargo eVTOL and its piloted two-seater eVTOL, which is expected to qualify as a light sport aircraft (LSA) under the FAA’s forthcoming MOSAIC rule update, enabling a faster path to market and broader accessibility.

The purpose-built space will feature cutting-edge infrastructure, including an aircraft assembly line, engineering lab, composite materials workshop, paint shop, and more. With the ability to accommodate the concurrent production of up to six aircraft at various stages, AIR is positioned to scale production as demand grows. The new site will also serve as the blueprint for the larger, more advanced U.S.-based facility, equipped with an automated production line, for high volume production. Led by VP of Operations Roi Peleg, the transition to the new site is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

“This is a pivotal moment for AIR as we expand our operations and continue to redefine air mobility,” said Rani Plaut, CEO and co-founder of AIR. “The continued development of our multi-domain eVTOL aircraft brings us closer to realizing our vision of accessible and efficient air transportation across several applications. As we scale production and grow our team, we’re not just building aircraft – we’re creating a future where air mobility is integrated seamlessly into everyday life, offering new possibilities for individuals and enterprises alike. This new facility embodies the progress we’ve made and is a crucial step in turning our vision into action. While this marks an important milestone in our company’s progress, we are gearing up to establish a much larger manufacturing hub in the United States to support high demand from our customers there, across all sectors.”

The facility allows for in-house testing of aircraft before flight line deployment, ensuring that AIR’s rigorous safety, quality assurance, and operational standards are maintained throughout the production process. AIR’s automotive-based DNA enables its Tier 1 suppliers to deliver proven and tested subsystems for assembly at the new site, streamlining operations and maintaining production cycle efficacy. By handling the integration of these components, the new facility ensures high-quality and scalable production.

“This new site is integral to AIR’s focus on multi-domain eVTOL development,” said Chen Rosen, CTO and co-founder of AIR. “It was built with future growth in mind, offering ample space and the flexibility required for increased production capacity. The layout enhances collaboration across teams, ensuring greater operational efficiency between production, engineering, and support functions. As this new facility strengthens our internal operations, it will help cement AIR’s leadership in the eVTOL manufacturing sector.”

This latest development marks the next phase of growth for AIR, which has already doubled its team size over the past year and expanded its product line. This milestone comes on the heels of successful advanced flight demonstrations in remote environments for AIR’s uncrewed cargo eVTOL and a partnership with EDAG to produce the main aircraft structure for both AIR’s crewed and uncrewed eVTOLs. With 15 uncrewed cargo eVTOLs scheduled for delivery in the coming year, and over 2,500 preorders for the piloted AIR ONE for personal use, the company is driving the evolution of the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry for both commercial and private use cases.

SOURCE: PR Newswire