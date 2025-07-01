GM posts strong Q2 and first half sales on industry leading growth

General Motors announced that its U.S. sales increased 7% in the second quarter and 12% in the 2025 first half

General Motors announced that its U.S. sales increased 7% in the second quarter and 12% in the 2025 first half. GM led the U.S. automotive industry in total and retail sales in the year’s first six months, with sales growth well ahead of the estimated 4% total auto industry growth.

“The investments we have made in our crossovers, SUVs, and pickups – both gas and electric – along with great execution by our employees, suppliers and dealers, have made GM the engine of growth for the U.S. industry this year,” said Duncan Aldred, GM senior VP and president of North America.

Thanks to all-new or redesigned models like the Chevrolet Trax, Traverse, and Equinox, GMC Acadia and Terrain, and Buick Envista and Encore GX, GM posted record year-to-date sales of crossovers. Buick, which sells only crossovers, had the largest first-half sales increase of any mainstream brand, up 29%.

Chevrolet had its best first-half sales since 2019, up 9%. Chevy had record first-half sales of its crossover lineup, led by best-ever sales for Equinox. Coupled with GMC’s best-ever start to the year, including record Sierra deliveries, GM is on track for its sixth consecutive year as the industry’s full-size pickup sales leader and its 51st year as the full-size SUV leader.

GM became the industry’s #2 electric vehicle seller last year, and our EVs continue to grow faster than the industry, with sales up more than 100% in Q2. During the quarter, Chevrolet because the best-selling EV brand. Cadillac is the luxury EV market share leader1 in Q2, and had its best retail market share since 2014.

GM Envolve, the company’s fleet sales business, grew first-half sales and market share.

1Luxury EV market includes only full-line luxury brands

SOURCE: GM