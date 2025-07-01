Mahindra Auto sells 47,306 SUVs, a 18% growth and total volumes of 78,969, a 14% growth in June 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of June 2025 stood at 78,969 vehicles, a growth of 14%, including exports.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 47,306 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 18% and overall, 48,329 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 20,575.
According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In June, we achieved SUV sales of 47,306 units, a growth of 18%, and total vehicle sales of 78,969 units, a 14% growth compared to the same month last year. The quarter ended on a very positive note for us, marking the highest quarter ever for SUVs.”
Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – June 2025
|Category
|June
|YTD June
|F26
|F25
|% Change
|F26
|F25
|%Change
|Utility Vehicles *
|47306
|40022
|18%
|152067
|124248
|22%
|Cars + Vans
|0
|0
|Passenger Vehicles
|47306
|40022
|18%
|152067
|124248
|22%
Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – June 2025
|Category
|June
|YTD June
|F26
|F25
|%Change
|F26
|F25
|%Change
|LCV < 2T**
|2576
|3227
|-20%
|7808
|9755
|-20%
|LCV 2T – 3.5 T***
|16772
|16152
|4%
|53631
|49377
|9%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|1227
|1219
|1%
|3517
|3394
|4%
|3 Wheelers
(including electric 3Ws)**
|8454
|6180
|37%
|20559
|17651
|16%
Exports – June 2025
|Category
|June
|YTD June
|F26
|F25
|%Change
|F26
|F25
|%Change
|Total Exports**
|2634
|2597
|1%
|9667
|7125
|36%
* Above UV Sales includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited
** Above Sales Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited
***Above Sales includes Bolero Maxx PUP HD 1.9 & HD 2.0
