Mahindra Auto sells 47,306 SUVs, a 18% growth and total volumes of 78,969, a 14% growth in June 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of June 2025 stood at 78,969 vehicles, a growth of 14%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 47,306 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 18% and overall, 48,329 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 20,575.

According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In June, we achieved SUV sales of 47,306 units, a growth of 18%, and total vehicle sales of 78,969 units, a 14% growth compared to the same month last year. The quarter ended on a very positive note for us, marking the highest quarter ever for SUVs.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – June 2025

Category June YTD June F26 F25 % Change F26 F25 %Change Utility Vehicles * 47306 40022 18% 152067 124248 22% Cars + Vans 0 0 Passenger Vehicles 47306 40022 18% 152067 124248 22%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – June 2025

Category June YTD June F26 F25 %Change F26 F25 %Change LCV < 2T** 2576 3227 -20% 7808 9755 -20% LCV 2T – 3.5 T*** 16772 16152 4% 53631 49377 9% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 1227 1219 1% 3517 3394 4% 3 Wheelers

(including electric 3Ws)** 8454 6180 37% 20559 17651 16%

Exports – June 2025

Category June YTD June F26 F25 %Change F26 F25 %Change Total Exports** 2634 2597 1% 9667 7125 36%

* Above UV Sales includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited

** Above Sales Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited

***Above Sales includes Bolero Maxx PUP HD 1.9 & HD 2.0

SOURCE: Mahindra