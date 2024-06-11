Wellness-centric mobility opens new revenue opportunity

Health and wellness services are coming to the vehicle, writes Megan Lampinen

The market for personal health and wellness is booming, driven by a proliferation of connected health apps and wearables, the growth of telemedicine and developments in diagnostics. More recently, this trend has begun to make its way into the vehicle. Precedence Research expects the global automotive active health monitoring system market to grow at a CAGR of 29.42%% from 2024 to 2033, reaching a potential value of US$50.23bn by the end of that period.

