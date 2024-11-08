Toyota Motor Europe opens a mega hub in Czech Republic

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) has inaugurated its first vehicle logistics mega hub in Kolin, Czech Republic

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) has inaugurated its first vehicle logistics mega hub in Kolin, Czech Republic. Following a 17-million-euro development, the Kolin mega hub is the largest Toyota facility of its kind in Europe, with the capacity to process up to 350,000 vehicles each year.

“Our 17-million-euro investment in the Kolin mega hub demonstrates Toyota’s unwavering commitment to doing business in the Czech Republic. This strategic move not only strengthens our presence in Central Europe but also reflects our confidence in the region’s potential. We are dedicated to fostering innovation, efficiency, and sustainability through this significant investment, ensuring that we deliver exceptional value to our customers and contribute positively to the local economy. Dr Robert Kiml, President Toyota Motor Manufacturing Czech Republic

Through the mega hub operations, TME expects to improve accessorization quality and, reduce vehicle delivery time. It will also increase opportunities for customisation by increasing Pre-Delivery Service (PDS), currently done at retailers, enabling Toyota dealers to meet the unique needs of their customers more efficiently.

The inauguration of our mega hub in Kolin marks a significant milestone in our logistics strategy. This facility sets a new benchmark in vehicle logistics by ensuring best-in-class operations that deliver on time, in time & every time. Our commitment to shorter lead times, reduced costs, and maintaining the exceptional quality that Toyota is known for, underlines our dedication to meeting and exceeding the rising customer expectations across Central Europe.” Jean-Christophe Deville, Vice President Supply Chain at Toyota Motor Europe

The Kolin mega hub also supports TMEs ambitions of decarbonising the supply chain and vehicle logistics. Built within the grounds of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Czech Republic (TMMCZ), it can take advantage of the extensive rail networks that currently connects several Toyota’s European car manufacturing plants. Toyota is progressively moving its vehicle logistics from road to rail. Existing rail connections between TMUK, TMMF & TMMCZ have already resulted in 4,237 tonnes per year of avoided carbon emissions since its inception in 2022. An additional rail connection to Poland, close to where we are producing the newly introduced Proace Max, will further contribute to reduce an estimated 1,099 tonnes per year.

SOURCE: Toyota