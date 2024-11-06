Generative AI will reshape the logistics sector—gradually 

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping sector after sector through the creation of unique and relevant content, data and responses. In the automotive industry, it can generate vehicle architecture prototypes, create hyper-personalised infotainment experiences, and both steer and train autonomous driving systems. More broadly the technology will contribute US$4.9tr to the global economy annually by 2030—up from US$1.2tr in 2024—according to forecasts by marketing giant IDC.