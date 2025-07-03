Nidec Drive Technology’s omnidirectional drive unit to be adopted for use in Honda’s new “UNI-ONE”

Available for test rides at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, UNI-ONE will offer chances to experience Nidec’s reducer technology

Nidec Drive Technology Corporation (“Nidec Drive Technology” or the “Company”) announced today that the omnidirectional drive unit that it has developed jointly with Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (“Honda”) has been adopted for use in Honda’s hands-free personal mobility device, UNI-ONE*1.

A mobility robot created to realize a borderless society, UNI-ONE is a next-generation “mobility device to ride at your destination” that enables safe, stable, and smooth running and transfer with its high-level compactness, light weight, and low-level noise.

The reducer used in the Honda Omni Traction Drive System (“HOT Drive System”), which is UNI-ONE’s omnidirectional drive unit, Nidec Drive Technology adopted a helical gear, known for its high-level quiet performance and rigidity. Together with a motor also developed by Nidec Drive Technology that is installed on the HOT Drive System’s exterior surface, the gear contributes to UNI-ONE’s smooth and stable running and quiet performances.

UNI-ONE is available for test rides at the ongoing Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan*2, and visitors can enjoy Honda’s robotics technology and the performances of Nidec Drive Technology’s reducers.

*1. Official website for Honda’s UNI-ONE: https://www.honda.co.jp/UNI-ONE

*2. Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan’s official website: https://www.expo2025.or.jp

SOURCE: Nidec