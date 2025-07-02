Jungo expands patent portfolio for AI telematics and driver monitoring technology

Jungo, a leader in AI-based video telematics and driver monitoring solutions, announces its expanding global patent portfolio, with newly granted patent 12,330,563 "Adaptive Monitoring of a Vehicle Using a Camera", highlighting the company's commitment to innovation, safety, and technological leadership

Jungo, a leader in AI-based video telematics and driver monitoring solutions, announces its expanding global patent portfolio, with newly granted patent 12,330,563 “Adaptive Monitoring of a Vehicle Using a Camera”, highlighting the company’s commitment to innovation, safety, and technological leadership.

With a patent portfolio including over 40 patents, Jungo’s intellectual property covers core innovations in in-cabin driver behavior analysis, video telematics, driver monitoring systems (DMS) and computer vision systems.

VuDrive US patents include essential patents such as:

Adaptive Monitoring of a Vehicle Using a Camera

System and Method for Remote Monitoring of a Human

Method and System for Automatic Calibration of an Operator Monitor

These patents form the technological backbone of VuDrive, ensuring advanced capabilities such as distraction detection, drowsiness alerts, seatbelt and phone use monitoring, and proactive safety insights.

VuDrive is an all-in-one video telematics platform designed with fleet operators, insurers and drivers in mind – leveraging a dual-camera system, real-time AI, and comprehensive cloud dashboards to improve road safety, reduce accidents, and optimize fleet operations.

“We’ve invested heavily in developing proprietary, AI-powered technologies that solve real-world challenges for fleets and insurers alike,” said Opher Suhami, CEO of Jungo Connectivity. “Our patents ensure that VuDrive delivers not only cutting-edge performance but also long-term value and differentiation in a competitive market.”

To learn more about Jungo’s patents and innovations, visit: https://jungo.com/patents/

