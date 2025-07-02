An unprecedented programme of events for the world premiere of the Ferrari Amalfi

A tribute to Southern Italy and the Amalfi coast, at the centre of the Ferrari world from 1 to 5 July

A thousand clients from all over the world gathered on the Amalfi Coast for the world premiere of the new Ferrari Amalfi, the new 2+ coupé from the Prancing Horse.

The name of the new model is a tribute to Southern Italy, and one of the most fascinating coastlines in the world. Following the tradition established by the Portofino and Roma models, Amalfi was chosen to once again associate Ferrari with Italian beauty and a place that symbolises our country.

“Ferrari is honoured to stage a World Premiere in Southern Italy, which has already been the setting for many of our Cavalcades”, says Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer of Ferrari. “As Italy’s ambassador to the world, Ferrari is proud to introduce its clients to these beautiful places and bring them to the centre of international attention. When it came to naming our new model, Amalfi was the natural choice, celebrating all the charm of this world-renowned location.”

The Ferrari Amalfi was unveiled for the first time last night on a transparent structure overlooking the town’s harbour. The show, created with the help of local craftsmen, will be repeated over two more nights, creating a dramatic atmosphere set between the picturesque Amalfi seafront and the Mediterranean Sea.

After these three days of exclusive events reserved for clients, the new Ferrari will be on display in the town’s Piazza Duomo on 4 and 5 July for all residents of the Amalfi Coast, tourists and enthusiasts to enjoy. Magical at any hour of the day or night, with its monumental staircase, this square in the heart of Amalfi will be the perfect setting for this new grand tourer which embodies the timeless elegance of Ferrari.

Ferrari Amalfi

The new Ferrari Amalfi, a front-mid-engine V8 2+ coupé that replaces the Ferrari Roma in the Prancing Horse line-up, was unveiled today. The Ferrari Amalfi redefines the concept of contemporary sportiness, combining high performance, versatility, and refined aesthetics. Designed for those who want to enjoy sporty driving without sacrificing comfort and style, the Ferrari Amalfi stands out for its unprecedented balance between adrenaline and everyday usability.

The car’s design stems from a fluid and minimalist approach, with sculpted volumes and clean surfaces that express modernity and dynamism. The front is dominated by a large air intake and a long, sculpted bonnet housing the 640 cv turbo V8 engine. At the rear, the integrated active spoiler contributes to high-speed stability, while forged wheels and carbon fibre details complete a sporty and sophisticated aesthetic.

Inside, the cabin adopts a dual-cockpit layout, with a new steering wheel featuring physical buttons and the return of the iconic start button. The integrated central display and ergonomic controls ensure intuitive interaction with the car, even during dynamic driving. Extensive use of carbon fibre and contrasting stitching adds a touch of exclusivity, while the 2+ configuration allows the rear seats to be used to significantly increase the car’s practicality, enhancing cargo capacity and allowing trips with children.

At the heart of the Ferrari Amalfi is an evolved twin-turbo V8 derived from the award-winning F154 family, capable of delivering 640 cv thanks to new turbocharging calibrations. The highly acclaimed eight-speed dual-clutch transmission ensures fast and smooth gear changes. Performance is outstanding: 0–100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, 0–200 km/h in 9.0 seconds, with a power-to-weight ratio of 2.29 kg/hp, the best in its class.

Driving dynamics have been refined with the introduction of the brake-by-wire system, the ‘ABS Evo’ controller designed for all surfaces and conditions, and a recalibrated steering box for even more precise and progressive response. Active aerodynamics, with the new integrated rear mobile wing, ensure stability in all driving conditions and Manettino positions, helping to maximize dynamic performance.

The Ferrari Amalfi incorporates the latest technological solutions from the Ferrari range: the infotainment system is fully connected, with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® as standard, paired with wireless smartphone charging. The new steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, and 10.25” horizontal central display offers an advanced human-machine interface designed to engage both driver and passenger. Among the features available on request is the addition of the front lifter system usable up to 35 km/h, allowing the car to easily overcome urban obstacles by raising it by up to 40 mm.

Completing the onboard experience, the optional Burmester® premium audio system offers an immersive sound environment, designed to accompany every journey with quality and detail.

The Ferrari Amalfi is aimed at those seeking a car that combines elegance and performance, emotion and functionality. A model that interprets the Ferrari sporting spirit in a modern key, offering a driving experience without compromise, in any context.

POWERTRAIN

The engine of the Ferrari Amalfi represents the latest evolution of the 3855-cc twin-turbo V8 from the F154 family, the one that has received the most international awards in recent automotive history. In this configuration, the power unit has been optimized to deliver a maximum output of 640 cv at 7,500 rpm, with a specific power of 166 cv/l and a redline raised to 7,600 rpm, allowing full exploitation of its continuously increasing power curve.

The performance increase was achieved through an advanced turbocharging management system, enabling independent control of the rotational speed of the two turbochargers with dedicated calibration and an increase in the maximum turbo speed up to 171,000 rpm. This approach improves throttle response and boosts pressure control precision, also thanks to the introduction of dedicated pressure sensors for each cylinder bank. The new engine control unit, already used in models such as the 296 GTB, Ferrari Purosangue, and Ferrari 12Cilindri, has allowed the engine’s full potential to be harnessed.

In parallel, efforts were made to reduce mass: new lightweight camshafts (-1.3 kg) and a redesigned engine block with precision machining eliminated non-structural material, saving about one kilogram. For the first time in a Ferrari engine, a low-viscosity oil has been introduced, reducing cold resistance by 30% compared to the previous version, improving warm-up efficiency.

Throttle response is now even quicker thanks to a series of advanced technical solutions: a flat-plane crankshaft, compact low-inertia turbines, twin-scroll technology for separate exhaust gas management, and a single-scroll manifold with equal-length runners. These elements contribute to a sensation of continuous and progressive power delivery, with a torque curve shaped to provide stronger pull at mid and high revs in all gears.

The eight-speed dual-clutch oil-bath transmission, first introduced with the SF90 Stradale to widespread acclaim, has been further optimized with a more powerful control unit and deeper integration with the engine software, improving shift smoothness and speed.

Overall powertrain efficiency benefits from solutions such as the dry-sump gearbox configuration, low-friction bevel gear, and clutch torque management strategies that ensure extremely smooth urban driving, especially during Start&Stop phases.

Sound design also received special attention: a new silencer layout was developed to meet the strictest noise emission regulations without compromising Ferrari’s signature tone. The flat-plane crankshaft and equal-length exhaust headers contribute to a distinctive firing sequence. The exhaust system features a ceramic matrix catalyst with a trimetallic coating (rhodium, platinum, palladium), with reduced activation times thanks to lower thermal inertia. Sound control is managed by a new proportionally controlled bypass valve with dedicated maps to adapt the exhaust note to different driving conditions.

STYLING

EXTERIOR

The Ferrari Amalfi represents a new interpretation of the archetype of the 2+ coupé berlinetta with a front-mid-mounted V8 engine, blending tradition and innovation in a design language that evolves the aesthetic standards of the Maranello marque. The Ferrari Styling Centre team, led by Flavio Manzoni, drew inspiration from the elegant proportions of the Ferrari Roma, pushing further to define a more sculpted and modern form without betraying the essence of Ferrari’s 2+ sports cars.

The exterior design develops from a sleek, monolithic speedform that gives the car a strong and dynamic identity. The surfaces are treated with a minimalist approach, where sharp lines and geometric volumes define a sculpted and coherent body. The wedge-shaped theme running along the side, together with the lighting units integrated into technical cuts, contributes to a refined and contemporary aesthetic. The front, devoid of a traditional grille, is distinguished by a floating body-coloured wing above a dark recessed band, discreetly integrating sensors and headlights. The lower splitter completes the composition, emphasizing the visual width and sportiness of the whole.

The rear is defined by a strong character line that wraps around the entire volume, culminating in a compact and clean tail. The tail lights are hidden within essential graphic cuts, evoking classic Ferraris while using a modern visual language. The wide and functional diffuser openly declares its aerodynamic purpose, while the rear screen merges with the spoiler profile, creating a distinctive stylistic signature. Highlighting the car’s personality, the launch colour, Verde Costiera — a brilliant teal green inspired by the reflections of the sea along the Amalfi coast — enhances the sculpted surfaces and brings a fresh, vibrant look to the whole.

INTERIOR

Inside, the Ferrari Amalfi adopts a dual-cockpit layout that envelops both driver and passenger in two visually connected cells, linked by the dashboard, door panels, and central tunnel. The cocoon effect is enhanced by a faceted surface that breaks the symmetry and highlights the central touchscreen display, creating a formal interaction between the two occupants. The interior design has been simplified to achieve a clean and contemporary language, with extensive use of premium materials and integrated technological solutions.

The dashboard features, for the first time, a monolithic layout in which the instrument cluster and air vents are fused into a single block. The central tunnel, milled from a block of anodized aluminium, is suspended and sculpted, housing functional elements such as the gear selector gate, key slot, wireless charging pad, and secondary controls. The door panel grips are integrated into sail-like shapes that define the two front cells, while the woofers are hidden behind perforated aluminium surfaces, contributing to a technical and refined aesthetic.

The interior colour palette reflects the car’s bold character, with material and colour combinations that emphasize the concept of sportiness. Verde Bellagio, the vibrant green featured in the launch configuration, focuses attention on the front area of the cabin. Optional comfort seats are available in three sizes and are equipped with 10 air chambers for the massage function – with five programmes and three intensity levels – together with ventilation for both seat and backrest.

Completing the onboard experience, the optional Burmester® Premium Audio System delivers benchmark sound quality thanks to 14 speakers and 1,200 watts of power. Ring radiator tweeters ensure crystal-clear high frequencies, while three listening presets allow users to personalize the acoustic experience to their preferences. The materials and finish of the speakers, selected for their elegance and tactile quality, help make the cabin an immersive and sophisticated environment.

HMI

The Ferrari Amalfi’s onboard experience has been designed to offer intuitive, engaging, and technologically advanced interaction, thanks to a completely renewed HMI (Human-Machine Interface) system and a series of solutions aimed at enhancing comfort and quality of life on board.

The new steering wheel, equipped with physical buttons, marks a return to tactile controls, with a layout designed to ensure maximum ergonomics and ease of recognition in all driving conditions. On the left side, the return of the iconic aluminium start button establishes an immediate connection between driver and car from the moment of ignition. The controls are functionally distributed: on the left spoke are the ADAS controls, adaptive cruise control, phone, and voice commands, while on the right are the selectors for display views, windscreen wipers, and indicators. On the back, two rotary dials manage volume and station selection.

The HMI system is structured around three main displays. The 15.6” digital instrument cluster provides all driving and vehicle dynamics information. At the centre of the dashboard, a 10.25” capacitive touchscreen allows both driver and passenger to access key functions: multimedia, radio, phone, screen mirroring, climate control, seat adjustments, and vehicle settings. Finally, the 8.8” passenger display offers a true co-driver experience, showing parameters such as G-forces and engine revs.

Connectivity is ensured through compatibility with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®, while wireless smartphone charging is integrated into the central tunnel. The car is also equipped with the MyFerrari Connect system, which allows remote monitoring of the vehicle’s status via a dedicated app.

AERODYNAMICS

The aerodynamic development of the Ferrari Amalfi is the result of a complex and meticulous project created by close collaboration between the thermo-fluid dynamics department and the Ferrari Styling Centre. The process integrated CFD simulation, wind tunnel testing, and design refinement in a shared path that led to the creation of a car that is both captivating and functional.

The result is a body sculpted in every detail, where each element serves a precise function. Among these are aerodynamic fairings positioned on the underbody in front of the front and rear wheels, which reduce drag and improve efficiency. A bypass duct above the front headlights connects the front end to the engine bay, helping to reduce pressure build-up and optimize cooling. Downforce generation at the front is managed by a pair of vortex generators, optimized in the wind tunnel, and two diffusers integrated into the splitter, which also enhance front brake ventilation.

The underbody has been designed to maximize efficiency, with dedicated devices to reduce drag and carefully manage airflow. At the rear, the diffuser has been completely redesigned to find the best compromise between downforce and drag, with controlled expansion of the flow in the central channel that energizes the wake and improves stability.

A distinctive element of the rear is the active mobile wing, harmoniously integrated into the tail of the car. This component can assume three configurations — Low Drag (LD), Medium Downforce (MD), and High Downforce (HD) — depending on speed, longitudinal, and lateral acceleration. On straights, the wing remains in LD or MD position to minimize drag, while during more dynamic driving phases, such as high-speed cornering or hard braking, it switches to HD configuration, generating an increase in downforce of 110 kg at 250 km/h with less than a 4% increase in drag. The intermediate MD position allows for a quicker transition to full deployment, offering a balance between stability and performance. The wing’s operation is fully automatic, preserving the purity of the car’s lines even at low speeds and enhancing the driving experience. The rear is completed by a 20 mm high integrated nolder which helps recompress the airflow in low-drag configuration.

The front of the car has also been optimized to ensure effective cooling in all conditions: the central area houses the engine water radiator and the air conditioning condenser, while the side intakes feed the turbocharging system’s intercoolers.

VEHICLE DYNAMICS

The vehicle dynamics of the Ferrari Amalfi represent a significant evolution in the landscape of front-engined 2+ coupés, thanks to the integration of the most advanced technologies developed by Ferrari in recent years. At the heart of this system is the introduction of brake-by-wire, a solution that significantly improves braking efficiency, reduces pedal travel, and enhances modulation — even in situations where ABS is engaged.

The ABS Evo system, first introduced on the 296 GTB and further developed for the Ferrari Purosangue and Ferrari 12Cilindri, has been adapted to ensure optimal performance on all surfaces and in all Manettino modes. This controller uses data from the 6D sensor to precisely estimate the vehicle’s speed and determine the optimal slip for each wheel, thereby optimizing brake force distribution. The result is greater effectiveness in straight-line braking and in mixed conditions, where lateral stability and longitudinal deceleration must be balanced.

The precision of these estimates also allows for greater repeatability of manoeuvres, reducing variations caused by mechanical tolerances or environmental conditions, such as tarmac temperature. This approach is part of the Side Slip Control (SSC) 6.1 framework, which serves as the common language among all dynamic controllers — from steering to torque management and vertical body motion control — to maximize performance in every situation.

A further advancement is the grip estimation system based on EPS (Electric Power Steering), an evolution of the version introduced on the 296 GTB. In this new iteration, grip estimation is 10% faster and more accurate, even on surfaces with very low traction. The recognition logic uses the dynamics of the electric steering box and the yaw angle estimated by SSC 6.1 to assess tyre-to-tarmac grip levels, even when not driving on the limit, improving the responsiveness and effectiveness of the controllers.

To support vehicle dynamics, the Ferrari Amalfi also employs a rear active spoiler, which is activated depending on longitudinal and lateral acceleration. In dynamic driving conditions — such as hard braking or high-speed cornering — the spoiler automatically shifts to the High Downforce configuration, generating additional rear aerodynamic downforce and contributing to the car’s overall stability.

In terms of safety and driver assistance, the Ferrari Amalfi is equipped with a comprehensive suite of next-generation ADAS systems. Available features include: Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, automatic high beam, traffic sign recognition and assistance and driver drowsiness and distraction detection, as well as optional Surround View and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. All systems are configurable via the instrument cluster menus and integrate seamlessly with the car’s electronic architecture, which includes front and rear radar, cameras, and dedicated control units.

Together, these technologies enable the Ferrari Amalfi to deliver a precise, responsive, and engaging driving experience, where every system works in harmony to ensure maximum control and driving pleasure — regardless of road conditions or driving style.

TYRES

The choice of tyres for the Ferrari Amalfi was guided by a careful balance between aesthetics, performance, and comfort. The 20” wheels were selected to maintain the harmonious proportions consistent with the car’s design language, without compromising ride quality. To ensure maximum comfort, the sidewall aspect ratio chosen for the Ferrari Roma was retained, ensuring progressive response and good absorption of road imperfections.

The tyre dimensions are 245/35 R20 at the front and 285/35 R20 at the rear, a configuration that balances agility and traction, contributing to the car’s precise and responsive dynamics. The Ferrari Amalfi comes standard with tyres co-developed with two technical partners: Bridgestone Potenza Sport and Pirelli P ZERO.

7-YEAR GENUINE MAINTENANCE

Ferrari’s unparalleled quality standards and increasing focus on client service underpin the extended seven-year maintenance programme offered with the Ferrari Amalfi. Available across the entire Ferrari range, the programme covers all regular maintenance for the first seven years of the car’s life. This scheduled maintenance programme for Ferraris is an exclusive service that allows clients the certainty that their car is being kept at peak performance and safety over the years. This very special service is also available to owners of pre-owned Ferraris.

Regular maintenance (at intervals of either 20,000 km or once a year with no mileage restrictions), original spares and meticulous checks by staff trained directly at the Ferrari Training Centre in Maranello using the most modern diagnostic tools are just some of the advantages of the Genuine Maintenance Programme. The service is available on all markets worldwide and from all Dealerships on the Official Dealership Network.

The Genuine Maintenance programme further extends the wide range of after-sales services offered by Ferrari to meet the needs of clients wishing to preserve the performance and excellence that are the signatures of all cars built in Maranello.

FERRARI AMALFI – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

POWERTRAIN

Type Twin-turbo V8 – wet sump

Total displacement 3855 cc

Bore and stroke 86.5 x 82 mm

Maximum power 640 cv at 7,500 rpm*

Maximum torque 760 Nm at 3,000–5,750 rpm

Maximum revs 7600 rpm

Compression ratio 9.4:1

Specific power output 166 cv/l

WEIGHTS AND DIMENSIONS

Length 4660 mm

Width 1974 mm

Height 1301 mm

Wheelbase 2670 mm

Front track 1652 mm

Rear track 1679 mm

Dry weight* 1470 kg

Dry weight-power ratio 2.29 kg/cv

Weight distribution 50% front / 50% rear

Fuel tank capacity 80 litres

Boot size 273 litres

TYRES AND WHEELS

Front 245/35 R20 J8.0

Rear 285/35 R20 J10.0

BRAKES

Front 390 x 223 x 34 mm

Rear 360 x 233 x 32 mm

TRANSMISSION AND GEARBOX

8-speed dual clutch F1 DCT

ELECTRONIC CONTROLS

EPS, VDC, ABS with EBD, F1-TCS, E-Diff3, SSC 6.1, FDE 2.0, SCM-E Frs, ABS Evo in all Manettino positions

PERFORMANCE

Top speed 320 km/h

0-100 km/h 3.3 s

0-200 km/h 9.0 s

100-0 km/h 30.8 m

200-0 km/h 119.5 m

FUEL CONSUMPTION

Under homologation

CO2 EMISSIONS

Under homologation

* With optional lightweight content

SOURCE: Ferrari