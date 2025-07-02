Traton Financial Services completes rollout of integrated captive structure across 14 markets

Traton Financial Services (TFS) has successfully completed the rollout of its integrated financial services platform across 14 strategic markets

Traton Financial Services (TFS) has successfully completed the rollout of its integrated financial services platform across 14 strategic markets. This milestone marks a key step in strengthening the Group’s global financing capabilities based on a common backbone — enabling faster, more consistent, and customer-focused financial support across Traton’s brands.

This rollout concludes a multi-year effort to establish a dedicated financial services structure that directly supports the commercial operations of the Group’s brands — Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus — while ensuring alignment with local customer needs and market dynamics.

Now fully operational in South Africa, Sweden, Spain, Poland, Germany, Austria, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Brazil, Italy, Mexico, and Portugal, the new setup ensures that each brand can rely on a unified and professional financing partner with shared systems, integrated governance, and local accountability.

The transition replaces previous contractual arrangements with Volkswagen Financial Services and Volkswagen Bank, providing greater visibility, responsiveness, and strategic control over how financing supports the Group’s commercial ambitions.

Mats Gunnarsson, CEO of Traton Financial Services, commented: “This rollout is a foundational achievement for TFS and for the Group. We now have the core structure in place to support our brands with fast, reliable, and tailored financial solutions — always aligned with their commercial needs and customer relationships. As we move forward, TFS will be the trusted financing partner relying on a strong and common backbone across all Traton brands, built for resilience, scale, and innovation.”

Looking ahead, TFS will continue to evolve in line with the Group’s transformation, expanding its geographical reach, advancing its sustainable funding strategy, and enabling new financial service models that reflect the changing landscape of transport and logistics.

The integrated setup also paves the way for innovation in key areas such as electric vehicle financing, usage-based offerings, and Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS), ensuring that financial services remain a key enabler of sustainable and future-ready transport solutions.

SOURCE: Traton