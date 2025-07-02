Synopsys issues statement in connection to the lifting of recent U.S. export restrictions related to China

Today, Synopsys, Inc. issued the below statement in connection with the lifting of recent U.S. export restrictions related to China

On July 2, Synopsys received a letter from the Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce informing Synopsys that the export restrictions related to China, pursuant to a letter received on May 29, 2025, have now been rescinded, effective immediately. Synopsys is working to restore access to the recently restricted products in China. Synopsys is continuing to assess the impact of export restrictions related to China on its business, operating results and financials.

SOURCE: Synopsys