Volkswagen Group Award 2025: Honoring supplier excellence and strenghtening strategic collaboration

The 21st Volkswagen Group Award recognized suppliers for outstanding performance and contribution over the past year

The 21st Volkswagen Group Award recognized outstanding performance and long-term collaboration within the supplier network. Before the ceremony, Volkswagen AG welcomed around 120 key suppliers to the Autostadt in Wolfsburg for a Supplier Management Conference. The event, held under the motto “Mission: Possible”, focused on upcoming sourcing projects and new cooperation models designed to further improve transparency and strengthen collaboration in an increasingly complex environment.

Collaboration within the supply chain is a strategic priority, connecting Volkswagen Group with external expertise in development, operations, and innovation. Long-term cooperations drive efficiency and improve resilience in a complex environment. Global scale is combined with local flexibility and creates an industrial ecosystem designed to meet a wide range of customer and market requirements.

“The coming years will bring both challenges and significant opportunities for the Volkswagen Group and for our partners. The Volkswagen Group Award highlights our focus on operational excellence, strategic alignment across the supplier network and commitment to performance-driven, future-ready partnerships,” says Dirk Große-Loheide, Member of the Extended Executive Committee and Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Procurement. “With more than 30 models planned in 2025 alone, across regions, brands, platforms, and technologies, we will continue to rely on close collaboration. We are proud to recognize and thank those partners whose contributions are vital to our shared success,” he added.

Volkswagen Group Award 2025

Underlining the importance of strong collaboration, the Group recognized outstanding supplier performance across 10 strategic categories. The award categories reflect the priorities of the Procurement Strategy, which remains the guiding framework and supports the Group’s performance program. Honoured contributions include effective risk management systems, rapid solutions deployment, strategic support in global projects, or the transition to electrified product lines. Awards were presented by Members of the Board of Management and Procurement Sponsors to the following partners:

The “Product” category award went to Magna International Inc.for rapid joint development and industrialization of a complex battery cover solution and was presented by Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Group, together with Michael Kerschensteiner, Head of Group Procurement New Product Launches.

The “Operational Excellence” award was presented to Texas Instruments Incorporated for resilient semiconductor supply strategies as well as forward-looking investments in production capabilities and was handed over by Hauke Stars, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG responsible for IT, together with Bernd Zielke, Head of Group Procurement Central Functions.

In the “Transformation” category, Astemo Ltd. received recognition for its transformation from a supplier for combustion engines toward electromobility. The award was presented by Thomas Schmall, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG responsible for Technology, and Simone Grote, Head of Group Procurement Powertrain.

The “People & Organization” award went to Gestamp Automoción, S.A. for its long-standing commitment as a trusted partner with strong strategic alignment across key regions. The award was presented by Dirk Große-Loheide, along with Turgay Yetim, Head of Procurement Group Technology and Head of Group Procurement HV Battery.

In the “Costs” category, the Volkswagen Group honoured the company Huizhou Desay SV Automotive Co., Ltd for exceptional performance in vehicle display systems and cost-effective, reliable support across multiple brands. The award was presented by Ralf Brandstätter, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG responsible for Chinatogether with Volker Lages, Head of Group Procurement Connectivity, eMobility and Driver Assistance.

The “Local Hero” award recognized Quality Plated Plastics for rapid recovery and reliability following a production-disrupting fire, ensuring uninterrupted supply. The award was handed over by Werner Tietz, Member of the Executive Board for Research and Development at SEAT S.A. and Head of Group Research and Development at the Volkswagen Group, together with Stefan Tägtmeyer, Head of Group Procurement Interior.

In the category “Resilient Supply Chains”, Aptiv PLC was recognized for advancing supply chain resilience through advanced risk management systems. The award was presented by Arno Antlitz, CFO & COO Volkswagen Group, and Martin Fries, Head of Group Procurement Supply Chain.

In the “Brands & Regions” category, Vodafone Group Plc was honoured for seamlessly integrating regional strategies into global operations, enabling consistent communication and cooperation across borders. The award was presented by Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars Brand Head of the Brand Group Core, along with Maik Roßdeutscher, Head of Procurement General.

In the field of “Sustainability”, Steel Dynamics was recognized for its proactive sustainability efforts, including low-carbon steel production and circular economy practices. The award was handed over Manfred Döss, Member of the Group Board of Management for Integrity and Legal Affairs, and Stefan Kühne, Head of Group Procurement Metal.

Finally, in the “Supplier Management” category, Valeo S.A. was recognized for strategic partnership, innovation in sensor technology, and proactive cost and process optimization. The award was handed over by Dirk Große-Loheide, and Stefan Gramse, Head of Group Procurement Exterior.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Group