Stellantis: SUSTAINera expands in North America, advancing solutions that are both economical and responsible

Stellantis Circular Economy activities executed with the label SUSTAINera are expanding in North America through all 4Rs at the base of its strategy: Remanufacturing, Reuse, Repair, Recycle.

Alison Jones, Senior Vice President Global Circular Economy in Stellantis, presented Stellantis’ Circular Economy achievements, operations, and vision in a keynote speech at AAPEX (Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo) on 5th and 6th November in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The growth in North America is driven by the opportunity for SUSTAINera offers due to an increased interest for responsible practices by customers in the automotive sector. More specifically – according to GIPA (Groupement inter Professionnel de l’Automobile) analysis, 45% of drivers are sensitive to the sustainability of the product and service offers; two out of three are interested in using remanufactured parts (four out of five for electric vehicle drivers), and 55% of drivers are interested in using reused parts to repair their vehicle (three out of four for electric vehicle drivers).

Alison Jones highlighted the strategic importance of continuing to increase the portfolio of innovative suppliers, to expand the offer and to deliver product quality, while strongly committing to the sustainability goals.

Remanufactured parts offer extension

This approach has enabled the expansion of the offer of remanufactured parts, now at 35 product lines, including the following products introduced, or range extended in 2024: Air Suspension Compressor, Axle CV Half Shaft, 8 and 9 Speed Transmission Valve Body, Touch Screen Display, Amplifier, Tigershark 2.4L Engine and PHEV Battery Pack on Jeep Wrangler.

SUSTAINera label guarantees the parts are remanufactured to OEM specifications, with the same performance and warranty as genuine MOPAR parts, while allowing a lower carbon footprint and more affordable price compared to the equivalent new parts.

Reuse: fast-paced business growth since the launch in Unites States beginning of 2024

Less than 6 months after launching in the US, B-Parts, SUSTAINera’s partner in the Reuse business and leader in the original used auto parts in Europe, has reached over 1 Million original used parts in stock, available now in the Contiguous United States, locally sourced from over 10 different states, and compatible with over 60 car makes.

B-Parts provides efficient and sustainable repair solutions. Every part comes with a 6-month warranty and orders are delivered in under 5 days. B-Parts e-commerce platform (https://us.b-parts.com/) offers several payment options and a 14-day return policy for a secure and seamless purchasing experience for both individuals and professionals.

B-Parts’ inventory, sourced from certified dismantler centers, offers a cost-effective and eco-friendly option for every repair.

By choosing SUSTAINera B-Parts used parts, repair shops and customers are choosing quality and reliability and contributing to a more sustainable automotive industry.

Repair: extending the lifespan of parts to minimize waste

SUSTAINera repaired parts at OEM standards are available for a variety of parts within Body, Interior, Chassis, Powertrain & Electronic commodities.

These parts allow Stellantis to be sustainable and offer the customer options across many product lines.

Recycling: growing activation to transform waste into valuable material resource

With a material close loop mindset, Stellantis has already set up a recycling channel for alloy wheels in the North American market with its casting plants.

End-of-life wheels are collected directly from dealers and then melted to be used as secondary raw aluminium to manufacture Powertrain & Chassis components at our casting plants. Setting up this material “close loop” avoids the outright loss of damaged wheels material, instead integrating it into the production process in another form.

This is also the case for plastics recovered and recycled from body parts (specifically facias), for other precious metals recovered from catalytic converters in US and Canada. The opportunity for expansion in this area continues.

SOURCE: Stellantis