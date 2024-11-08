Stellantis: STLA Medium platform sets new benchmark in long-range electric vehicle performance

Building on its proven 701 km range in the WLTP cycle, the new STLA Medium platform has reached a new milestone in real-world highway performance

Building on its proven 701 km range in the WLTP cycle, the new STLA Medium platform has reached a new milestone in real-world highway performance. The new Peugeot E-3008, equipped with the long-range version BEV propulsion system, has demonstrated the platform’s capability by enabling travel from Paris to Nice (France) with only two stops for recharging. The journey maintained a speed up to the highway limit of 130 km/h, with an average temperature of 20 degrees Celsius.

This performance, now available in the long-range version of the STLA Medium platform, is comparable to an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle that pauses for refueling and driver rest.

“Our focus has always been on creating technology that directly benefits our customers,” said Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer at Stellantis. “The STLA Medium platform’s long-range capability makes it ideal for long-distance travel without compromising on the convenience and efficiency of a BEV. Drivers can now enjoy extended trips with fewer charging stops, delivering both performance and peace of mind.”

Simulations show similar results for customers driving vehicles built on the STLA Medium platform, such as the Peugeot E-3008, when traveling from Turin to Naples (Italy) and from Prague to Brussels across Europe. The STLA Medium long-range version is the only platform in its class capable of covering nearly 1000 km at highway speeds with just two charging stops, reinforcing its best-in-class status.

The Peugeot E-3008, Peugeot E-5008, and Opel Grandland are already built on the STLA Medium platform, with five additional models set to launch by the end of 2026.

In addition to the core benefits of a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) – zero tailpipe emissions, lower operating costs, and a quiet, smooth ride — the long-range version supports extended trips with fewer charging stops, thanks to the high-performance ACC batteries produced at our Billy-Berclau/Douvrin gigafactory in the Hauts-de-France region.

Stellantis’ high vertical integration ensures full control over the value chain, guaranteeing superior quality and performance.

SOURCE: Stellantis