Harman Digital Transformation Solutions achieves AWS Premier Tier status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Harman International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, today announced it has achieved Premier tier status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN).

Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status differentiates Harman Digital Transformation Solutions as an AWS Partner that demonstrates expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

“Harman Digital Transformation Solutions is proud to reach the Premier tier in the AWS Partner Network,” said Dr Jai Ganesh, Chief Product Officer of Harman Digital Transformation Solutions. “Completing the rigorous process of demonstrating our AWS expertise, including an extensive accreditation and certification process, proves the Harman team’s dedication to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation of AWS.”

To earn Premier tier, companies must complete a meticulous approval process through accreditations and certifications, demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners must also have a strong team of AWS Trained and Certified technical consultants with deep expertise in project management and professional services.

Revolutionizing cloud adoption, Harman’s Cloud Services arm offers a clear path to a modernized, efficient, and cost-effective AWS Cloud strategy. Backed by a diverse array of AWS competencies and service validations, such as the AWS Cloud Operations, DevOps Services, Data and Analytics Services, and more, Harman helps customers build stable and scalable platforms. HARMAN’s integrated approach, powered by a dedicated team of dozens of AWS-certified experts, focuses on delivering immediate value through Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to design, execute, manage, and optimize cutting-edge cloud environments.

