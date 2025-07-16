Aeva to accelerate scaled production of 4D LiDAR for autonomous trucks in collaboration with Daimler Truck North America

Aeva and Daimler Truck North America to expand their agreement for the series production of Aeva’s 4D LiDAR; Aeva plans to install production capacity of up to 200,000 LiDAR units annually in North America to support growing customer demand; first Freightliner Cascadia Trucks equipped with Aeva sensors now operating on Texas roads

Aeva®, a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced an expanded partnership with Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) to advance the commercialization of autonomous vehicles through enhanced production of Aeva’s state-of-the-art 4D LiDAR technology.

As part of the strengthened collaboration, DTNA is providing additional non-recurring funding to further support Aeva’s development as the company advances to series production. In response to the growing demand for Aeva’s 4D LiDAR, Aeva plans to increase its production capacity to up to 200,000 LiDAR units annually, with the goal of supporting multiple customers including Daimler Truck for production of advanced sensing in autonomous vehicle applications.

This expanded partnership builds on the selection of Aeva as the production LiDAR supplier for Torc Robotics, an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, and its SAE Level 4 autonomous Freightliner Cascadia trucks. Marking a major milestone, the first autonomous-ready Cascadia trucks equipped with Aeva’s 4D LiDAR sensors are now operating on public roads in Texas, further advancing Daimler Truck’s vision for safe and scalable autonomous transport.

“We are proud to deepen our relationship with Daimler Truck North America and support their leadership in bringing safe autonomous trucks to market,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO at Aeva. “This investment enables us to accelerate delivering high-performance sensing capabilities critical for autonomous freight at commercial scale, as we increase the production capacity of our 4D LiDAR in North America.”

“Our collaboration with Aeva continues to strengthen as we move closer to series production, and we are happy to expand our partnership and continue supporting Aeva as they ramp up toward their start of production” said Joanna Buttler, General Manager of Product Strategy and Market Development at Daimler Truck North America. “The performance, reliability, and scalability of Aeva’s 4D LiDAR technology will make it a key component of our strategy to deploy safe, reliable, and efficient autonomous trucks.”

LiDAR is a key enabling technology in autonomous driving. While traditional LiDAR sensors use high power laser pulses to sense distances to objects, Aeva’s unique Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) 4D LiDAR technology uses a low power continuous laser beam to simultaneously measure range and velocity with high resolution at long ranges up to 500 meters. This enables vehicles to unlock new levels of safety and automation at highway speeds.

This announcement marks another step forward in Aeva’s mission to deliver next-generation perception for autonomous mobility, and in Daimler Truck’s commitment to transforming the future of freight transportation through automation.

SOURCE: Aeva