Traton Charging Solutions: the importance of Charge Point Operator partnerships

With its growing portfolio of Charge Point Operator (CPO) partnerships, strategic collaboration is at the heart of Traton Charging Solutions’ mission to enable the electrification of heavy-duty vehicles in Europe

For the Traton GROUP, the complexity of transitioning to a future defined by electrification, connectivity, digitalization, and autonomous driving has brought a new era of collaboration. By leveraging the core strengths of both Traton and a selection of strategic partners, the Group is positioned to innovate and deliver maximum value to its customers. Traton Charging Solutions’ (TCS) success in giving customers access to Europe’s largest network of heavy-duty vehicle charging locations is a clear example of how strong partnerships can pave the way to widespread electric vehicle adoption.

Building the foundation

Founded just over a year ago, TCS has rapidly evolved from an unknown entity to a major driving force behind the electrification of heavy-duty vehicles in Europe. With a mission to make public charging both convenient and accessible, strategic partnerships with CPOs are central to its success. While CPOs manage the physical charging locations, TCS provides the digital infrastructure that enables an optimal charging experience for customers of Traton brands. Scania Charging Access and MAN Charge & Go are customer-facing services delivered through Traton Charging Solutions, which provides the shared backend infrastructure and partner network that powers both offerings.

Such partnerships are naturally bound by common interests. On one hand, CPOs seek healthy demand for their services, on the other, Traton, along with its brands, recognizes that enhanced charging provision makes e‑trucks more appealing. Neither party can achieve their goals in isolation, making collaboration essential. This integrated approach has already borne fruit, with more than 700 heavy-duty charging locations across 20 European countries, and exponential growth in the number of monthly charging sessions.

“When starting out, we had to be really proactive in establishing ourselves. We couldn’t just wait for CPOs to come to us; we needed to go out and meet them,” explained Dr Petra Sundström, Managing Director at Traton Charging Solutions. With dedicated partner managers covering the whole of Europe, TCS is uniquely positioned to support partners and customers across the continent. TCS’s strategy has focused on increasing visibility across all channels and establishing personal connections. Over the past year, the team has gained credibility within the charging community, and CPOs are now recognizing TCS’s value and proactively seeking discussions.

The pillars of effective partnerships

Growth is a priority for TCS, yet the company remains selective about the partnerships it forms. Decisions are made on the basis of three main criteria: pricing, quality, and location.

Pricing is critical. TCS understands that partnering with high-cost providers does not deliver value for Scania Charging Access and MAN Charge & Go customers. However, affordability cannot come at the expense of quality. “In some of our partnership agreements, we include a 99% uptime guarantee, because we know just how critical reliability is for customers of Traton brands. We also take a holistic view of charging location facilities. It’s about all the added amenities that contribute to a better overall charging experience,” said Sundström.

Location is the third key factor. Given the scale of the challenge, TCS prioritizes regions with high electric vehicle adoption, focusing initially on Scandinavia, Germany, France, Spain, and the Benelux countries, particularly in locations that are close to logistics hubs and key transport infrastructure.

The snowball effect

As TCS gained visibility and credibility within the industry on the strength of early collaborations with partners such as Milence and Hubject, a snowball effect ensued. The success of these ventures inspired confidence among initially hesitant CPOs, leading to a total of 16 partnerships, and counting. “Despite our success, our fundamental approach to partnerships has not changed. Collaboration and transparency remain as important as ever. We’re all part of the same community, working towards a common goal”, said Sundström.

Innovating for the future

TCS’s recent transition to a self-managed model has seen a notable shift in the dynamic between CPOs. In simple terms, the self-managed model means that Traton Charging Solutions will take more direct control over negotiations with Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and connections to roaming hubs. A clear example of this is the partnership with Oreve in France. “This enabled faster onboarding, clearer contract terms, and direct control over charger access and pricing. It also allowed us to efficiently integrate Oreve’s ultra-fast, truck-compatible charging stations into our network, ensuring high service standards tailored to the needs of Scania and MAN fleets while maintaining operational flexibility and cost control,” said Sundström.

Heavy investment in IT infrastructure ensures that its partnerships with CPOs are built on strong technological foundations. TCS has to build robust, fit-for-purpose software systems and has acquired top talent to achieve this aim. This investment is crucial for maintaining both the reliability and efficiency of the network, ultimately benefiting TCS, its partners and its customers.

The company is also focusing on developing new services, such as a reservation system for charging points, to enhance customer convenience. “Our aim is to provide a seamless and reliable charging experience that mirrors the service drivers expect at traditional petrol stations. The better the overall charging experience for customers, the stronger the case for electric,” added Sundström.

As Traton Charging Solutions grows, it remains committed to fostering value-adding partnerships that not only expand its network but also drive innovation and enhance the overall user experience. With a steadfast focus on collaboration and a clear strategic vision, TCS is playing its part in shaping a future transportation industry powered by electric.

SOURCE: Traton