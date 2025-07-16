Hyundai announces 2026 model year changes

The following is a summary of changes to Hyundai Motor America’s new vehicle lineup for the 2026 model year

The following is a summary of changes to Hyundai Motor America’s new vehicle lineup for the 2026 model year. This document will be updated regularly, creating a one-stop overview for the most up-to-date news on Hyundai’s vehicle lineup. For regular product and news updates, please subscribe to Hyundai News Alerts. You can also visit HyundaiNews.com for the latest information on sales, pricing and technology, as well as product pages for comprehensive information on specific models.

Models[i] included in this guide are:

2026 Hyundai Palisade – All-New Model (See below for info.)

The Palisade is an all-new model for 2026. See press release for complete details.

2026 Palisade Overview

Hyundai’s Flagship 3-Row SUV, Reimagined for Modern Families

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade redefines the premium three-row SUV experience with a bold new design, available advanced hybrid powertrain, adventure-ready XRT PRO trim, and a suite of next-generation technologies.

Mechanical

3.5L GDI V6 engine – 287 horsepower / 260 lb.-ft. torque; paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, available in FWD or HTRAC® AWD

2.5L turbocharged I4 hybrid powertrain – 329 horsepower / 339 lb.-ft. torque (combined); features a 6-speed automatic transmission and available in FWD or HTRAC® AWD

Safety

Integrated dual-camera dash cam

10 airbags

Second- and third-row seatbelt pre-tensioners and force limiters

Forward Attention Warning[ii]

Safe Exit Assist – Enhanced to include warning indicators on rear door panels[iii]

Exterior

Vertical LED DRLs and center positioning light

Active grille shutters for improved aerodynamics (0.31 Cd)

Up to 21-inch alloy wheels

Dual-pane sunroof

Larger 3 rd row side glass for improved visibility

row side glass for improved visibility Factory-installed tow hitch

Interior

Increased passenger and cargo dimensions

1 st /2 nd Row heated/cooled, Relaxation seating

/2 Row heated/cooled, Relaxation seating Power 1 st /2 nd /3 rd row seating with seating controls in infotainment touchscreen and rear cargo area

/2 /3 row seating with seating controls in infotainment touchscreen and rear cargo area 64-color ambient lighting

Multi-use center console with UV-C sterilization compartment[iv]

Technology & Connectivity

Panoramic 12.3” dual displays

Over The Air software updates[v]

Digital Key 2 Premium[vi]

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

110-watt-capable USB-C ports across all rows

Bose® 14-speaker premium audio system

XRT PRO Capability Features

Model-exclusive electronic rear limited-slip differential (eLSD)

8.4 inches of ground clearance (+1 inch vs. non XRT PRO models)

Improved approach (20.5°), departure (22.4°), and breakover (18.3°) geometry

255/60R18 all-terrain tires

Blind Spot View Monitor

Surround View Monitor (with Forward Ground View)

Real-time pitch & roll, compass, and elevation displays

HTRAC® all-wheel drive

New Mud, Sand, and Snow terrain modes

Exposed functional Canyon Red recovery hooks front and rear

Downhill Brake Control

Factory-installed tow hitch with cover

Tow Mode

XRT PRO Design Features

Model-exclusive 18-inch dark-finish alloy wheels

XRT PRO rear badging

XRT PRO dark-finish exterior accents (grille, window surround, cladding)

H-Tex™ leatherette seating surfaces with front heating and ventilation

Heated steering wheel

Bose® 14-speaker premium audio system

Ambient interior lighting

115-volt power outlet

Power sunroof

2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 (EV) – All-New Model (See below for info.)

The IONIQ 9[vii] (EV) is an all-new model for 2026. See press release for complete details.

2026 IONIQ 9 Overview

Hyundai’s Most Spacious and Luxurious Electric 3-row SUV

The 2026 IONIQ 9 is Hyundai’s most advanced electric SUV yet, blending bold design, reassuring power and range, cutting-edge convenience features, and elevated comfort. As the brand’s first three-row EV, it delivers a spacious, premium experience for families seeking innovation and versatility in a refined package.

Mechanical

Powertrain Options:

Long Range RWD: 215-hp (160-kW) rear motor[viii]

Long Range AWD: 303-hp (226.1-kW) dual motors

Performance AWD: 422-hp (314.6-kW) dual motors

Battery: 110.3-kWh lithium-ion

Range: Up to 335 miles (EPA estimated)[ix]

Charging: 10–80% in ~24 minutes via 350-kW DC fast charging[x]

Towing Capacity: Up to 5,000 lbs.[xi]

Drive Modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, MyDrive

Advanced Tech & Safety Features

800V ultra-fast charging capability

North American Charging Standard (NACS) port

CCS to NACS adapters for both Level 2 (AC) and DC fast charging

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality[xii]

Hyundai Pay for seamless parking and charging payments[xiii]

Digital Key 2.0 Premium with smartphone and smartwatch integration[xiv]

OverThe-Air software updates[xv]

Remote Smart Parking Assist[xvi]

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Exterior

Aerodynamic design with drag coefficient as low as 0.269

Pixel-themed LED lighting

Active air flaps and flush body panels

Available 19″, 20″, or 21″ alloy wheels

Panoramic glass roof

Aluminum door, hood, tailgate, fenders and quarter panels for weight reduction

Interior

Seating for six or seven passengers with optional second-row captain’s chairs

Relaxation seats with massage functions in first and second rows[xvii]

Universal Island 2.0 sliding center console

Panoramic 12.3” displays

14-speaker Bose premium audio system

Sustainable materials, including recycled PET fabrics and eco-processed H-Tex™ leatherette

Ambient lighting with pixel motif

100-watt-capable USB-C ports (7 total) across all rows

2026 Hyundai IONIQ 6 N (EV) – All-New Model, details to come

2026 Hyundai NEXO Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle – All-New Model; Details to come

2026 Hyundai IONIQ 6 (EV) – Product Enhancement Model, details to come

2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N (EV) – Carry-over Model

ITEM CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY CHANGE TO ‘26 MY Safety Forward Attention Warning (in-cabin camera) – -> New (Trim HEV lineup SE, SEL, Limited, Calligraphy) Mechanical/Performance Charging port CCS -> NACS N Drift Optimizer Pro Single Mode -> 10 Selectable Stages Comfort & Convenience Charging cable (included) Level 1 -> Level 1 / Level 2 (combo) Charging Port Adapter – -> CCS to NACS adapters for both Level 2 (AC) and DC fast charging Rear Windows Auto Down/Up – -> New Colors Performance Blue Pearl – -> New

2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 (EV) – Carry-over Model

ITEM CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY CHANGE TO ‘26 MY Convenience Charging cable (included) Level 1 -> Level 1 / Level 2 (combo) Colors Sage Silver Matte – -> New Ultimate Red and Cosmic Blue Pearl XRT Only -> All trims

2026 Hyundai Santa Cruz – Carry-over Model

ITEM CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY CHANGE TO ‘26 MY Colors Interior Color Change Dark Green -> Dropped

2026 Hyundai Tucson (ICE, HEV, PHEV) – Carry-over Model

ITEM CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY CHANGE TO ‘26 MY Trims Blue SE (HEV) – -> New trim added below 25MY Blue trim Blue (HEV) Available -> Renamed SEL trim N-Line (HEV) Available -> Dropped Mechanical/Performance Towing Capacity

(w/ trailer brakes) 2,000 lbs. -> 2,750 lbs.

(HEV / PHEV remains at 2,000 lbs.) Terrain Mode

(Mud, Snow, Sand) – -> New on XRT trim Charging cable

(included) Level 1 -> Level 1 / Level 2 (combo) Colors New HEV/PHEV Color Titan Gray -> Ecotronic Gray Titanium Gray Matte (HEV) Available -> Dropped

2026 Hyundai Santa Fe (ICE) – Carry-over Model

ITEM CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY CHANGE TO ‘26 MY Mechanical Transmission 8-speed DCT -> 8-speed automatic on ICE models Exterior XRT Grille Dark Chrome -> Gloss Black Interior / Convenience Pecan Brown Nappa Interior – -> New on Calligraphy trim Standard 2nd Row Captain Chairs – -> New on Limited trim Optional Bench Seating – -> New on Limited trim Dual Wireless Chargers – -> New on Limited, XRT trims Terrain Mode

(Mud, Snow, Sand) – -> New on XRT trim only 3rd-row USB Ports – -> New on SEL, XRT trims Colors Interior Color Change Forest Green Beige -> Dropped

2026 Hyundai Santa Fe (HEV) – Carry-over Model

ITEM CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY CHANGE TO ‘26 MY Trims SE HEV – -> New (Trim HEV lineup SE, SEL, Limited, Calligraphy) Interior / Convenience Pecan Brown Nappa Interior – -> New on Calligraphy HEV trim Standard 2nd-Row Captain Chairs – -> New on Limited HEV trim Optional Bench Seating – -> New on Limited HEV trim Dual Wireless Chargers – -> New on Limited HEV 3rd-row USB Ports – -> New on SEL HEV trim

2026 Hyundai Kona (ICE) – Carry-over Model

ITEM CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY CHANGE TO ‘26 MY Trims SEL Sport – -> New SEL Premium – -> New SEL, SEL Conv, N Line S,

N Line Available -> Dropped Exterior 18” Black-Painted Alloy Wheels SEL, SEL Convenience -> SEL Sport 19” Black w/Silver Alloy Wheels N Line S, N Line -> SEL Premium Gloss Black Outside Mirrors and Rear Spoiler – -> SEL Sport Gloss Black Outside Mirrors and Body-Color Rear Spoiler – -> SEL Premium 18” Black-Painted Alloy Wheels SEL, SEL Convenience -> SEL Sport 19” Black w/Silver Alloy Wheels N Line S, N Line -> SEL Premium Safety FCA w/Junction Turning and Driver Oncoming SEL Conv, N Line S, N Line, Limited -> All trims Smart Cruise Control w/Stop & Go SEL Conv, N Line S, N Line, Limited -> All trims Interior / Convenience Larger Console Tray – -> All trims Heated Front Seats – -> SEL Sport, SEL Premium Wireless Device Charging – -> SEL Sport, SEL Premium Front Auto Up/Down Windows – -> SEL Sport, SEL Premium LED Interior Lighting – -> SEL Sport, SEL Premium H-Tex™ Leatherette Seating w/Soft-touch Door Accent – -> SEL Premium Power Driver’s Seat w/ 2-way Lumbar – -> SEL Premium Seatback Pockets – -> SEL Premium 12.3” Digital Instrument Cluster – -> SEL Premium 64-color Ambient Interior Lighting – -> SEL Premium Multimedia 12.3” Touchscreen (ccNC Lite) – -> SEL Sport, SEL Premium

2026 Hyundai Kona Electric – Carry-over Model

ITEM CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY CHANGE TO ‘26 MY Mechanical Battery Options Standard Range and Long Range -> Standard Range (SE) only Trims SEL, Limited, N Line Available -> Dropped Interior Larger Console Tray – -> All trims

2026 Hyundai Venue – Carry-over Model

ITEM CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY CHANGE TO ‘26 MY Trim SEL w/ 2-Tone Roof – -> New Limited Available -> Dropped Interior / Convenience Heated Seats – -> SEL Heated Mirrors – -> SEL Wireless Device Charging – -> SEL

2026 Hyundai Elantra (ICE, HEV, N-Line) – Carry-over Model

ITEM CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY CHANGE TO ‘26 MY Trim SEL Sport Premium – -> New Exterior Gloss Black/Dark Finish to 17-inch Alloy Wheel – -> SEL Sport

2026 Hyundai Elantra N – Carry-over Model with no Changes

2026 Hyundai Sonata (ICE, HEV, N Line) – Carry-over Model

ITEM CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY CHANGE TO ‘26 MY Trims Blue HEV – -> New SEL Sport FWD – -> New SEL Sport AWD – -> New Exterior Panoramic Sunroof – -> New on SEL HEV 18″ Alloy Wheels – -> SEL Sport Trim Interior Leather-wrapped

Steering Wheel SEL Convenience -> SEL Sport Trim Wireless Device Charging SEL Convenience -> SEL Sport Trim

[i] Hyundai Electric Vehicles are available at select dealers in select states. Contact your Hyundai dealer for availability details.

[ii] Forward Attention Warning is only a warning to inform the driver of a potential lack of driver attention or drowsiness. It does not detect and provide an alert in every situation. It is the driver’s responsibility to remain alert at all times. See Owner’s Manual for further details and limitations.

[iii] When the vehicle is parked, Safe Exit Assist (SEA) can alert the driver when a vehicle is approaching from behind. When Child Locks are active, SEA prevents initial disabling of the child safety locks if a vehicle approaching from behind is detected. SEA does not work in all situations and is not a substitute for driver or passenger attentiveness. Always be aware of your surroundings and attentive of approaching vehicles. See Owner’s Manual for further details and limitations.

[iv] Available on Limited and Calligraphy trims only. UV-C Sterilization Compartment (“Compartment”) can remove up to 99.9% of germs from the exposed surface of an object. Efficacy varies depending on the size and shape of the object being disinfected and the object’s degree of exposure to UV-C light. For best results, change the position of the object and repeat the disinfection process. Turn off the UV-C function when not in use. Compartment emits ultraviolet rays which may be harmful to skin and eyes and should not be used by children. Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays may result in discoloration or deformity of objects. See Owner’s Manual for further details and limitations.

[v] Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates are available and complimentary to original purchasers and lessees of new 2026 Palisade Bluelink-equipped Hyundai models (“Eligible Models”). Map and multimedia OTA updates are available and complimentary to original purchasers and lessees of Eligible Models for an initial three-year term, after which fees apply. Three-year term starts from new vehicle date of first use. OTA updates require an Eligible Model and an active Bluelink account subject to the Connected Services Terms and Conditions. Only use Bluelink features and corresponding devices when safe to do so. Cellular and GPS coverage is required. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change.

Bluelink services rely on digital wireless telecommunications technology outside of Hyundai’s control. Bluelink is dependent on 4G LTE cellular networks controlled and maintained by third-party wireless carriers. If and when these networks change and/or discontinue service, or their underlying technology required to support Bluelink becomes obsolete, then the connected services will not work and Hyundai will be forced to cancel impacted subscription services.

[vi] Digital smartphone key requires a compatible smartphone and an appropriately equipped Hyundai vehicle. Not all smartphones are compatible. Hyundai vehicle must be equipped with smart key with push button start, wireless device charging, and Audio Video Navigation System 5.0 (or newer) or Display Audio 2.0. Tap to lock/unlock function works on front doors only. Requires MyHyundai with Bluelink app and active Bluelink account. Please visit www.MyHyundai.com for information on compatible devices. Features and specifications subject to change. See your Owner’s Manual for additional details and limitations.

[vii] Currently, 2026 IONIQ 9 is available in extremely limited quantities at select Hyundai dealers in select states only. Contact your Hyundai dealer for availability details.

[viii] Actual horsepower will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and vehicle’s condition.

[ix] EPA-estimated 335-mile driving range for 2026 IONIQ 9 S trim; EPA-estimated 320-mile driving range for SE and SEL trims; EPA-estimated 311-mile driving range for Limited, Calligraphy, and Calligraphy Design trims. Figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery’s condition, battery temperature and outside temperature.

[x] Approximately 24 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% on a 350-kW, 800V DC ultra-fast charger using the CCS adapter included with the 2026 IONIQ 9. Actual charging time varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings, battery temperature and outside temperature. Ultra-fast charging stations are provided by independent companies and availability is not guaranteed.

[xi] Towing capacity varies by configuration. See Owner’s Manual for proper use and additional information.

[xii] Standard on Limited, Calligraphy, and Calligraphy Design trims.

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) two-way charging will deplete battery and become inoperable once battery discharge limit reaches 20%. Not all electrical appliances will operate properly when using this feature. Do not use products that require a continuous power supply, and only use appliance under 16 amps. Additional limitations apply. See Owner’s Manual for more details.

[xiii] Requires an active Hyundai Bluelink mobile app account, subject to the Connected Services and Hyundai Pay Terms and Conditions. Cellular and GPS coverage is required. Only use Bluelink features and corresponding devices when safe to do so. Valid Visa, MasterCard, or American Express credit card must be linked to Hyundai Pay. Credit card eligibility and terms are determined by the card issuing bank. Hyundai Pay is currently accepted at select gas stations, charging stations and parking facilities (collectively, “Merchants”) in the U.S. Participating Merchants may not operate in all states or locations. Additional Merchant terms and fees may apply. Features, specifications, fees, and availability are subject to change. Visit owners.hyundaiusa.com/resources for more information.

[xiv] Digital smartphone key requires a compatible smartphone and an appropriately equipped Hyundai vehicle. Not all smartphones are compatible. Hyundai vehicle must be equipped with smart key with push button start, wireless device charging, and Audio Video Navigation System 5.0 (or newer) or Display Audio 2.0. Tap to lock/unlock function works on front doors only. Requires MyHyundai with Bluelink app and active Bluelink account. Please visit www.MyHyundai.com for information on compatible devices. Features and specifications subject to change. See your Owner’s Manual for additional details and limitations

[xv] Over-the-air (OTA) software updates are available and complimentary to original purchasers and lessees of new 2026 IONIQ 9 Bluelink-equipped Hyundai models (“Eligible Models”). Map and multimedia OTA updates are available and complimentary to original purchasers and lessees of Eligible Models for an initial three-year term, after which fees apply. Three-year term starts from new vehicle date of first use. OTA updates require an Eligible Model and an active Bluelink subscription agreement subject to the Connected Services Terms and Conditions. Only use Bluelink features and corresponding devices when safe to do so. Cellular and GPS coverage is required. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change.

Bluelink services rely on digital wireless telecommunications technology outside of Hyundai’s control. Bluelink is dependent on 4G LTE cellular networks controlled and maintained by third-party wireless carriers. If and when these networks change and/or discontinue service, or their underlying technology required to support Bluelink becomes obsolete, then the connected services will not work and Hyundai will be forced to cancel impacted subscription services.

[xvi] Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) can remotely help park the vehicle. However, several factors can impact RSPA performance. RSPA may not function correctly if one or more of the parking sensors is damaged, dirty, or covered or if weather conditions (heavy rain, snow, or fog) interfere with sensor operation. Always inspect the parking area with your own eyes. See Owner’s Manual for further details and limitations.

[xvii] Relaxation seats are only available on select trim levels.

SOURCE: Hyundai