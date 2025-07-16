Hyundai announces 2026 model year changes

The following is a summary of changes to Hyundai Motor America’s new vehicle lineup for the 2026 model year. This document will be updated regularly, creating a one-stop overview for the most up-to-date news on Hyundai’s vehicle lineup. For regular product and news updates, please subscribe to Hyundai News Alerts. You can also visit HyundaiNews.com for the latest information on sales, pricing and technology, as well as product pages for comprehensive information on specific models.
Models[i] included in this guide are:
- 2026 Palisade – All-new Model
- 2026 IONIQ 9 (EV) – All-new Model
- 2026 IONIQ 6 N (EV) – All-new Model; Details to come
- 2026 NEXO Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle – All-new Model; Details to come
- 2026 IONIQ 6 (EV) – Product Enhancement Model; Details to come
- 2026 IONIQ 5 N (EV) – Carry-over Model
- 2026 IONIQ 5 (EV) – Carry-over Model
- 2026 Santa Cruz – Carry-over Model
- 2026 Tucson (ICE, HEV, PHEV) – Carry-over Model
- 2026 Santa Fe (ICE, HEV) – Carry-over Model
- 2026 Kona (ICE) – Carry-over Model
- 2026 Kona Electric – Carry-over Model
- 2026 Venue – Carry-over Model
- 2026 Elantra (ICE, HEV, N-Line) – Carry-over Model
- 2026 Elantra N – Carry-over Model
- 2026 Sonata (ICE, HEV, N Line) – Carry-over Model
2026 Hyundai Palisade – All-New Model (See below for info.)
The Palisade is an all-new model for 2026. See press release for complete details.
2026 Palisade Overview
Hyundai’s Flagship 3-Row SUV, Reimagined for Modern Families
The 2026 Hyundai Palisade redefines the premium three-row SUV experience with a bold new design, available advanced hybrid powertrain, adventure-ready XRT PRO trim, and a suite of next-generation technologies.
Mechanical
- 3.5L GDI V6 engine – 287 horsepower / 260 lb.-ft. torque; paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, available in FWD or HTRAC® AWD
- 2.5L turbocharged I4 hybrid powertrain – 329 horsepower / 339 lb.-ft. torque (combined); features a 6-speed automatic transmission and available in FWD or HTRAC® AWD
Safety
- Integrated dual-camera dash cam
- 10 airbags
- Second- and third-row seatbelt pre-tensioners and force limiters
- Forward Attention Warning[ii]
- Safe Exit Assist – Enhanced to include warning indicators on rear door panels[iii]
Exterior
- Vertical LED DRLs and center positioning light
- Active grille shutters for improved aerodynamics (0.31 Cd)
- Up to 21-inch alloy wheels
- Dual-pane sunroof
- Larger 3rd row side glass for improved visibility
- Factory-installed tow hitch
Interior
- Increased passenger and cargo dimensions
- 1st/2nd Row heated/cooled, Relaxation seating
- Power 1st/2nd/3rd row seating with seating controls in infotainment touchscreen and rear cargo area
- 64-color ambient lighting
- Multi-use center console with UV-C sterilization compartment[iv]
Technology & Connectivity
- Panoramic 12.3” dual displays
- Over The Air software updates[v]
- Digital Key 2 Premium[vi]
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 110-watt-capable USB-C ports across all rows
- Bose® 14-speaker premium audio system
XRT PRO Capability Features
- Model-exclusive electronic rear limited-slip differential (eLSD)
- 8.4 inches of ground clearance (+1 inch vs. non XRT PRO models)
- Improved approach (20.5°), departure (22.4°), and breakover (18.3°) geometry
- 255/60R18 all-terrain tires
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Surround View Monitor (with Forward Ground View)
- Real-time pitch & roll, compass, and elevation displays
- HTRAC® all-wheel drive
- New Mud, Sand, and Snow terrain modes
- Exposed functional Canyon Red recovery hooks front and rear
- Downhill Brake Control
- Factory-installed tow hitch with cover
- Tow Mode
XRT PRO Design Features
- Model-exclusive 18-inch dark-finish alloy wheels
- XRT PRO rear badging
- XRT PRO dark-finish exterior accents (grille, window surround, cladding)
- H-Tex™ leatherette seating surfaces with front heating and ventilation
- Heated steering wheel
- Bose® 14-speaker premium audio system
- Ambient interior lighting
- 115-volt power outlet
- Power sunroof
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 (EV) – All-New Model (See below for info.)
The IONIQ 9[vii] (EV) is an all-new model for 2026. See press release for complete details.
2026 IONIQ 9 Overview
Hyundai’s Most Spacious and Luxurious Electric 3-row SUV
The 2026 IONIQ 9 is Hyundai’s most advanced electric SUV yet, blending bold design, reassuring power and range, cutting-edge convenience features, and elevated comfort. As the brand’s first three-row EV, it delivers a spacious, premium experience for families seeking innovation and versatility in a refined package.
Mechanical
Powertrain Options:
- Long Range RWD: 215-hp (160-kW) rear motor[viii]
- Long Range AWD: 303-hp (226.1-kW) dual motors
- Performance AWD: 422-hp (314.6-kW) dual motors
- Battery: 110.3-kWh lithium-ion
- Range: Up to 335 miles (EPA estimated)[ix]
- Charging: 10–80% in ~24 minutes via 350-kW DC fast charging[x]
- Towing Capacity: Up to 5,000 lbs.[xi]
- Drive Modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, MyDrive
Advanced Tech & Safety Features
- 800V ultra-fast charging capability
- North American Charging Standard (NACS) port
- CCS to NACS adapters for both Level 2 (AC) and DC fast charging
- Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality[xii]
- Hyundai Pay for seamless parking and charging payments[xiii]
- Digital Key 2.0 Premium with smartphone and smartwatch integration[xiv]
- OverThe-Air software updates[xv]
- Remote Smart Parking Assist[xvi]
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
Exterior
- Aerodynamic design with drag coefficient as low as 0.269
- Pixel-themed LED lighting
- Active air flaps and flush body panels
- Available 19″, 20″, or 21″ alloy wheels
- Panoramic glass roof
- Aluminum door, hood, tailgate, fenders and quarter panels for weight reduction
Interior
- Seating for six or seven passengers with optional second-row captain’s chairs
- Relaxation seats with massage functions in first and second rows[xvii]
- Universal Island 2.0 sliding center console
- Panoramic 12.3” displays
- 14-speaker Bose premium audio system
- Sustainable materials, including recycled PET fabrics and eco-processed H-Tex™ leatherette
- Ambient lighting with pixel motif
- 100-watt-capable USB-C ports (7 total) across all rows
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 6 N (EV) – All-New Model, details to come
2026 Hyundai NEXO Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle – All-New Model; Details to come
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 6 (EV) – Product Enhancement Model, details to come
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N (EV) – Carry-over Model
|ITEM
|CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY
|CHANGE TO ‘26 MY
|Safety
|Forward Attention Warning (in-cabin camera)
|–
|->
|New (Trim HEV lineup SE, SEL, Limited, Calligraphy)
|Mechanical/Performance
|Charging port
|CCS
|->
|NACS
|N Drift Optimizer Pro
|Single Mode
|->
|10 Selectable Stages
|Comfort & Convenience
|Charging cable (included)
|Level 1
|->
|Level 1 / Level 2 (combo)
|Charging Port Adapter
|–
|->
|CCS to NACS adapters for both Level 2 (AC) and DC fast charging
|Rear Windows Auto Down/Up
|–
|->
|New
|Colors
|Performance Blue Pearl
|–
|->
|New
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 (EV) – Carry-over Model
|ITEM
|CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY
|CHANGE TO ‘26 MY
|Convenience
|Charging cable (included)
|Level 1
|->
|Level 1 / Level 2 (combo)
|Colors
|Sage Silver Matte
|–
|->
|New
|Ultimate Red and Cosmic Blue Pearl
|XRT Only
|->
|All trims
2026 Hyundai Santa Cruz – Carry-over Model
|ITEM
|CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY
|CHANGE TO ‘26 MY
|Colors
|Interior Color Change
|Dark Green
|->
|Dropped
2026 Hyundai Tucson (ICE, HEV, PHEV) – Carry-over Model
2026 Hyundai Santa Fe (ICE) – Carry-over Model
|ITEM
|CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY
|CHANGE TO ‘26 MY
|Mechanical
|Transmission
|8-speed DCT
|->
|8-speed automatic on ICE models
|Exterior
|XRT Grille
|Dark Chrome
|->
|Gloss Black
|Interior / Convenience
|Pecan Brown Nappa Interior
|–
|->
|New on Calligraphy trim
|Standard 2nd Row Captain Chairs
|–
|->
|New on Limited trim
|Optional Bench Seating
|–
|->
|New on Limited trim
|Dual Wireless Chargers
|–
|->
|New on Limited, XRT trims
|Terrain Mode
(Mud, Snow, Sand)
|–
|->
|New on XRT trim only
|3rd-row USB Ports
|–
|->
|New on SEL, XRT trims
|Colors
|Interior Color Change
|Forest Green Beige
|->
|Dropped
2026 Hyundai Santa Fe (HEV) – Carry-over Model
2026 Hyundai Kona (ICE) – Carry-over Model
|ITEM
|CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY
|CHANGE TO ‘26 MY
|Trims
|SEL Sport
|–
|->
|New
|SEL Premium
|–
|->
|New
|SEL, SEL Conv, N Line S,
N Line
|Available
|->
|Dropped
|Exterior
|18” Black-Painted Alloy Wheels
|SEL, SEL Convenience
|->
|SEL Sport
|19” Black w/Silver Alloy Wheels
|N Line S, N Line
|->
|SEL Premium
|Gloss Black Outside Mirrors and Rear Spoiler
|–
|->
|SEL Sport
|Gloss Black Outside Mirrors and Body-Color Rear Spoiler
|–
|->
|SEL Premium
|18” Black-Painted Alloy Wheels
|SEL, SEL Convenience
|->
|SEL Sport
|19” Black w/Silver Alloy Wheels
|N Line S, N Line
|->
|SEL Premium
|Safety
|FCA w/Junction Turning and Driver Oncoming
|SEL Conv, N Line S, N Line, Limited
|->
|All trims
|Smart Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
|SEL Conv, N Line S, N Line, Limited
|->
|All trims
|Interior / Convenience
|Larger Console Tray
|–
|->
|All trims
|Heated Front Seats
|–
|->
|SEL Sport, SEL Premium
|Wireless Device Charging
|–
|->
|SEL Sport, SEL Premium
|Front Auto Up/Down Windows
|–
|->
|SEL Sport, SEL Premium
|LED Interior Lighting
|–
|->
|SEL Sport, SEL Premium
|H-Tex™ Leatherette Seating w/Soft-touch Door Accent
|–
|->
|SEL Premium
|Power Driver’s Seat w/ 2-way Lumbar
|–
|->
|SEL Premium
|Seatback Pockets
|–
|->
|SEL Premium
|12.3” Digital Instrument Cluster
|–
|->
|SEL Premium
|64-color Ambient Interior Lighting
|–
|->
|SEL Premium
|Multimedia
|12.3” Touchscreen (ccNC Lite)
|–
|->
|SEL Sport, SEL Premium
2026 Hyundai Kona Electric – Carry-over Model
|ITEM
|CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY
|CHANGE TO ‘26 MY
|Mechanical
|Battery Options
|Standard Range and Long Range
|->
|Standard Range (SE) only
|Trims
|SEL, Limited, N Line
|Available
|->
|Dropped
|Interior
|Larger Console Tray
|–
|->
|All trims
2026 Hyundai Venue – Carry-over Model
|ITEM
|CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY
|CHANGE TO ‘26 MY
|Trim
|SEL w/ 2-Tone Roof
|–
|->
|New
|Limited
|Available
|->
|Dropped
|Interior / Convenience
|Heated Seats
|–
|->
|SEL
|Heated Mirrors
|–
|->
|SEL
|Wireless Device Charging
|–
|->
|SEL
2026 Hyundai Elantra (ICE, HEV, N-Line) – Carry-over Model
|ITEM
|CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY
|CHANGE TO ‘26 MY
|Trim
|SEL Sport Premium
|–
|->
|New
|Exterior
|Gloss Black/Dark Finish to 17-inch Alloy Wheel
|–
|->
|SEL Sport
2026 Hyundai Elantra N – Carry-over Model with no Changes
2026 Hyundai Sonata (ICE, HEV, N Line) – Carry-over Model
|ITEM
|CHANGE FROM ‘25 MY
|CHANGE TO ‘26 MY
|Trims
|Blue HEV
|–
|->
|New
|SEL Sport FWD
|–
|->
|New
|SEL Sport AWD
|–
|->
|New
|Exterior
|Panoramic Sunroof
|–
|->
|New on SEL HEV
|18″ Alloy Wheels
|–
|->
|SEL Sport Trim
|Interior
|Leather-wrapped
Steering Wheel
|SEL Convenience
|->
|SEL Sport Trim
|Wireless Device Charging
|SEL Convenience
|->
|SEL Sport Trim
[i] Hyundai Electric Vehicles are available at select dealers in select states. Contact your Hyundai dealer for availability details.
[ii] Forward Attention Warning is only a warning to inform the driver of a potential lack of driver attention or drowsiness. It does not detect and provide an alert in every situation. It is the driver’s responsibility to remain alert at all times. See Owner’s Manual for further details and limitations.
[iii] When the vehicle is parked, Safe Exit Assist (SEA) can alert the driver when a vehicle is approaching from behind. When Child Locks are active, SEA prevents initial disabling of the child safety locks if a vehicle approaching from behind is detected. SEA does not work in all situations and is not a substitute for driver or passenger attentiveness. Always be aware of your surroundings and attentive of approaching vehicles. See Owner’s Manual for further details and limitations.
[iv] Available on Limited and Calligraphy trims only. UV-C Sterilization Compartment (“Compartment”) can remove up to 99.9% of germs from the exposed surface of an object. Efficacy varies depending on the size and shape of the object being disinfected and the object’s degree of exposure to UV-C light. For best results, change the position of the object and repeat the disinfection process. Turn off the UV-C function when not in use. Compartment emits ultraviolet rays which may be harmful to skin and eyes and should not be used by children. Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays may result in discoloration or deformity of objects. See Owner’s Manual for further details and limitations.
[v] Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates are available and complimentary to original purchasers and lessees of new 2026 Palisade Bluelink-equipped Hyundai models (“Eligible Models”). Map and multimedia OTA updates are available and complimentary to original purchasers and lessees of Eligible Models for an initial three-year term, after which fees apply. Three-year term starts from new vehicle date of first use. OTA updates require an Eligible Model and an active Bluelink account subject to the Connected Services Terms and Conditions. Only use Bluelink features and corresponding devices when safe to do so. Cellular and GPS coverage is required. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change.
Bluelink services rely on digital wireless telecommunications technology outside of Hyundai’s control. Bluelink is dependent on 4G LTE cellular networks controlled and maintained by third-party wireless carriers. If and when these networks change and/or discontinue service, or their underlying technology required to support Bluelink becomes obsolete, then the connected services will not work and Hyundai will be forced to cancel impacted subscription services.
[vi] Digital smartphone key requires a compatible smartphone and an appropriately equipped Hyundai vehicle. Not all smartphones are compatible. Hyundai vehicle must be equipped with smart key with push button start, wireless device charging, and Audio Video Navigation System 5.0 (or newer) or Display Audio 2.0. Tap to lock/unlock function works on front doors only. Requires MyHyundai with Bluelink app and active Bluelink account. Please visit www.MyHyundai.com for information on compatible devices. Features and specifications subject to change. See your Owner’s Manual for additional details and limitations.
[vii] Currently, 2026 IONIQ 9 is available in extremely limited quantities at select Hyundai dealers in select states only. Contact your Hyundai dealer for availability details.
[viii] Actual horsepower will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and vehicle’s condition.
[ix] EPA-estimated 335-mile driving range for 2026 IONIQ 9 S trim; EPA-estimated 320-mile driving range for SE and SEL trims; EPA-estimated 311-mile driving range for Limited, Calligraphy, and Calligraphy Design trims. Figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery’s condition, battery temperature and outside temperature.
[x] Approximately 24 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% on a 350-kW, 800V DC ultra-fast charger using the CCS adapter included with the 2026 IONIQ 9. Actual charging time varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings, battery temperature and outside temperature. Ultra-fast charging stations are provided by independent companies and availability is not guaranteed.
[xi] Towing capacity varies by configuration. See Owner’s Manual for proper use and additional information.
[xii] Standard on Limited, Calligraphy, and Calligraphy Design trims.
Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) two-way charging will deplete battery and become inoperable once battery discharge limit reaches 20%. Not all electrical appliances will operate properly when using this feature. Do not use products that require a continuous power supply, and only use appliance under 16 amps. Additional limitations apply. See Owner’s Manual for more details.
[xiii] Requires an active Hyundai Bluelink mobile app account, subject to the Connected Services and Hyundai Pay Terms and Conditions. Cellular and GPS coverage is required. Only use Bluelink features and corresponding devices when safe to do so. Valid Visa, MasterCard, or American Express credit card must be linked to Hyundai Pay. Credit card eligibility and terms are determined by the card issuing bank. Hyundai Pay is currently accepted at select gas stations, charging stations and parking facilities (collectively, “Merchants”) in the U.S. Participating Merchants may not operate in all states or locations. Additional Merchant terms and fees may apply. Features, specifications, fees, and availability are subject to change. Visit owners.hyundaiusa.com/resources for more information.
[xiv] Digital smartphone key requires a compatible smartphone and an appropriately equipped Hyundai vehicle. Not all smartphones are compatible. Hyundai vehicle must be equipped with smart key with push button start, wireless device charging, and Audio Video Navigation System 5.0 (or newer) or Display Audio 2.0. Tap to lock/unlock function works on front doors only. Requires MyHyundai with Bluelink app and active Bluelink account. Please visit www.MyHyundai.com for information on compatible devices. Features and specifications subject to change. See your Owner’s Manual for additional details and limitations
[xv] Over-the-air (OTA) software updates are available and complimentary to original purchasers and lessees of new 2026 IONIQ 9 Bluelink-equipped Hyundai models (“Eligible Models”). Map and multimedia OTA updates are available and complimentary to original purchasers and lessees of Eligible Models for an initial three-year term, after which fees apply. Three-year term starts from new vehicle date of first use. OTA updates require an Eligible Model and an active Bluelink subscription agreement subject to the Connected Services Terms and Conditions. Only use Bluelink features and corresponding devices when safe to do so. Cellular and GPS coverage is required. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change.
Bluelink services rely on digital wireless telecommunications technology outside of Hyundai’s control. Bluelink is dependent on 4G LTE cellular networks controlled and maintained by third-party wireless carriers. If and when these networks change and/or discontinue service, or their underlying technology required to support Bluelink becomes obsolete, then the connected services will not work and Hyundai will be forced to cancel impacted subscription services.
[xvi] Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) can remotely help park the vehicle. However, several factors can impact RSPA performance. RSPA may not function correctly if one or more of the parking sensors is damaged, dirty, or covered or if weather conditions (heavy rain, snow, or fog) interfere with sensor operation. Always inspect the parking area with your own eyes. See Owner’s Manual for further details and limitations.
[xvii] Relaxation seats are only available on select trim levels.
SOURCE: Hyundai