Mitsubishi Motors: What’s new for 2026

2026 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid sees mid-cycle refresh including larger battery capacity with increased all-electric range, revised front and rear styling, revised interior, improved driving dynamics, Yamaha audio

Value, quality and durability have always been the hallmarks of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles, and the 2026 model-year sees the brand’s commitment to exceeding customers’ expectations – what you get and what you pay for it – raised to new levels. Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced updates to its 2026 model year lineup, highlighted by a significantly updated 2026 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid and an all-new mild-hybrid gasoline-electric powertrain in the Outlander.

With these significant updates to the Outlander family, Mitsubishi Motors continues to deliver on the promises made in its five-year North American business plan, Momentum 2030, which will see a new or significantly revised vehicle launched in the U.S. each year from 2026 to 2030.

Pricing and full technical and specification details on all models will be announced closer to each vehicle’s launch.

2026 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid

New for 2026 is a mid-cycle refresh that debuted on the non-plug-in hybrid model for 2025, led by a redesigned interior with significant attention paid to sound-deadening, as well as new materials, new colors, heated and cooled front seats, a redesigned center console with larger-capacity armrest storage, new cupholders and a redesigned phone charger. Also standard on the updated vehicle is a U.S.-industry-exclusive Yamaha® audio system1 and available 12.3” infotainment display screen. On the outside, a revised grille area, redesigned front bumper and new 20” wheels draw attention, as do smoked rear taillights.

Mechanically, the new Outlander Plug-in Hybrid features a larger-capacity drive battery. This will increase all-electric range, decrease the amount of time the internal combustion engine runs and lead to improved on-road acceleration performance. Under the skin, steering and ride quality are revised through extensive tuning of dampers, springs, stabilizer bars and bushings, all of which combine to produce a more confident and assured driving feel.

As the world’s first plug-in hybrid electric SUV, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid continues to offer customers more value, more technology and more satisfaction year over year. Featuring an award-winning mix of confident, quiet, eco-friendly motoring, every 2026 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid sports powerful front and rear motors to deliver Mitsubishi Motors’ motorsport-inspired Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) twin-motor all-wheel-drive system1.

More information and pricing will be provided late this year; the vehicle will debut in Q1 2026.

2026 Outlander

For 2026, Outlander is equipped with a new Mitsubishi Motors-designed and developed engine, the basis of which is shared with Eclipse Cross. A 1.5-liter turbocharged, 16-valve, four-cylinder gasoline unit, this engine will be combined with the company’s first mild-hybrid system. Replacing the 2.5-liter engine in the current Outlander, the new powertrain will deliver increased confidence and drivability thanks to electrified torque aiding off-the-line acceleration.

2026 also will see the introduction of a new LE trim, slotted between the entry-level ES and mid-grade SE, as well as a top-line SEL Black Edition and the return of the popular Ralliart model.

Building on the overwhelming success of Outlander since the launch of this new-generation model in 2022, the 2025 Outlander debuted with a mid-cycle refresh to interior and exterior styling and customer touch-points, as well as revised road manners. Cosmetically, it carries over into the 2026 model-year unchanged.

Pricing and more information about the 2026 Outlander will be released later this year; the vehicle will be available in Q4 2025

2026 Eclipse Cross

Changes to the 2026 model are minimal, with the deletion of the embedded navigation and the inclusion as standard on SEL and SEL Touring models of the popular “Eclipse Cross” hood badging (previously a port- or dealer-installed option). Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration continues to be standard equipment on all Eclipse Cross models, regardless of trim level.

The 2026 Eclipse Cross retains its predecessor’s chiseled front and rear design enhancements, with the successful and popular compact crossover utility vehicle otherwise carrying over for the 2026 model year unchanged.

All 2026 Eclipse Crosses sport Mitsubishi Motors’ signature motorsport-derived S-AWC all-wheel drive system as standard equipment, which helps in various weather conditions and types of road surfaces2.

2026 Outlander Sport

One of Mitsubishi Motors’ best-known nameplates, the 2026 Outlander Sport heads into the new year as a carry-over model from 2025. The brand’s least expensive vehicle, Outlander Sport offers quality, an industry-leading warranty and the outstanding value that customers expect from Mitsubishi Motors.

Standard on every 2026 Outlander Sport is Mitsubishi’s All-Wheel Control (AWC) all-wheel-drive system3, powering adventures and off-highway exploration. Family features like rear-seat warning, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and easy-to-access LATCH child-seat anchors make the Outlander Sport a smart purchase for everyone. According to industry research group Ipsos, 97% of small CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport purchased one4.

Trail Editions

Dedicated Trail Edition trims of Outlander and Outlander Sport will be available for the 2026 model year. Trail Edition debuted on Outlander in 2025 and on Outlander Sport in 2024. Featuring model-specific graphic and trim packages, dedicated wheels, dealer-available off-highway-focused tires and accessory kits and Thule roof-racks and mounts, these Trail Editions build on Mitsubishi Motors’ history of motorsport victories in the Dakar Rally and the World Rally Championship.

Warranty

Every Mitsubishi Motors vehicle is delivered with peace of mind through the brand’s 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty. Also standard on every model is a five-year/60,000-mile limited warranty, a seven-year/100,000-mile corrosion/perforation warranty, five-year/unlimited-mile roadside assistance, and a 2-year/30,000-mile maintenance program5.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors