Faraday Future secures $105 million in financing to fund the company’s aggressive growth strategy, launch of the FX Super One and advancement of the company’s position in the AIEV market

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it has secured approximately $105 million in new cash financing, which includes $82 million of new financing commitments described below. The Company expects that it will have sufficient capital to launch its new product, FX Super One, upon closing of the financing, and intends to use the funds to accelerate development and distribution efforts for its FF and FX brands and AI-related technologies, support the ramp up of FX Super One initial production while building on the momentum for the upcoming product launch taking place on July 17, 2025.

“The $105 million in additional funding will significantly strengthen the Company’s ability to launch FX Super One and scale up the production readiness,” said Jerry Wang, Global President of Faraday Future. “With our efficient operation, we plan to maximize the impact of this capital to further drive our strategy to be a leader in the U.S. market for affordable AI EVs.”

The $105 million transaction is structured with a $82 million in new financing commitments (“New Financing”), primarily in the form of unsecured convertible notes (“Convertible Notes”) and warrants (“Warrants”) to acquire additional shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (the “New Financing”) and $22 million in cash received from previous investors pursuant to the conversion and exercise, as applicable of convertible securities issued in prior financings. The initial conversion price of the Notes to be issued in the New Financing is the lower of the market closing price of the Company’s Class A common stock on July 11, 2025 and the average daily weighted average price of the Class A common stock for the two trading days following the date hereof (“Conversion Price”), and initial Warrant exercise price is 120% of the Conversion Price, in each case, subject to certain adjustments. Univest Securities is acting as the Placement Agent for the New Financing.

The New Financing is mainly funded by existing fundamental institutional investors, including Master Investment Group, the Company’s Middle East strategic partner and investment firm of Sheikh Abdulla Al Qassimi from Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. Certain new fundamental institutional investors also participated in the New Financing. The terms of the New Financing is more favorable to the Company compared to the previous recent financing, including a meaningful reduction in warrant issuance to reduce dilution, and a lockup from investors ending on the earlier of (i) 6 months from the date of the second closing for the New Financing and (ii) the effectiveness of a registration statement registering for resale by the investors the securities issued to such investors at such second closing, which the Company has the option to file in its sole discretion, demonstrating strong confidence from investors.

The shares of Class A common stock underlying the Convertible Notes and Warrants to be issued in the New Financing will initially be unregistered and not immediately tradable. The Financing is subject to customary closing conditions. For additional information regarding the material terms relating to the Financing, please see the Company’s Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC on July 16, 2025.

The Convertible Notes, along with the Warrants and other securities in the New Financing, will be offered and sold in a transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), pursuant to the exemption for transactions by an issuer not involving any public offering under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and Rule 506 of Regulation D of the Securities Act and in reliance on similar exemptions under applicable state laws.

